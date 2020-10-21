No Comments

Mitsubishi and Record the Journey Excel in Rebelle Rally

Team Record the Journey

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi and Team Record the Journey recently completed the 2020 Rebelle Rally. The team drove the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV during the competition and earned third place in its class.

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Last year, Mitsubishi and Record the Journey, a nonprofit that helps military veterans, joined together to secure second place in the Rebelle Rally. The team included U.S. Army and Air Force Veterans Rachael Ridenour and Karah Behrend, who made history as the first adaptive-athlete driver to take on the competition.

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

For 2020, Rachael Ridenour once again entered the all-women’s off-highway navigational rally raid, and this time she competed alongside Kristie Levy, another U.S. Army veteran. They rode in an Outlander PHEV across more than 2,000 kilometers over the course of 10 days.

The team went up against other vehicles in the X-Cross class and earned 1,034 points, landing them in third place. They were just 39 points below the second-place team and an impressive 161 points above the fourth-place team.

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Ridenour said, “Just completing the Rebelle is an accomplishment, and doing it in an electrified vehicle was a bit of an experiment, but the Outlander PHEV proved more than up to the task. She was a reliable partner in extreme circumstances – and being able to make coffee using the 110-volt outlet in the back was a luxurious taste of civilization in the middle of the desert.”

2020 was the first year that the Rebelle Rally allowed electric vehicles to compete. The X-Cross and 4×4 classes added an Electrified Designation to recognize the PHEV or hybrid vehicle as well as the battery electric vehicle that received the most points in each class.

After two years of successfully partnering together, it will be interesting to see if Mitsubishi and Record the Journey team up again for next year’s Rebelle Rally.