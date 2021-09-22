No Comments

Mitsubishi Awards Entrepreneur With 2022 Eclipse Cross Lease

Mel Taylor with her 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi announced that Mel Taylor, the CEO of vehicle technology company splitsecnd, won the automaker’s Small Batch – Big Ideas Entrepreneur Network project. As a reward, Mitsubishi gave her a six-month lease of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

How did Taylor win this prize?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi partnered with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center over the last year, and this partnership recently came to an end. Together, they created the Small Batch – Big Ideas Entrepreneur Network project, which gave Nashville-based entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn from Mitsubishi executives and business partners in one-on-one meetings.

The project began in October 2020 with a pitch competition, during which Mel Taylor spoke about the splitsecnd product. The portable device plugs into a vehicle’s 12-volt outlet and then monitors the vehicle in real-time. If it detects a collision, it can contact emergency services. Plus, you can use it to set up location-based boundary alerts. These allow you to keep track of delivery drivers in your company or new drivers in your family.

Taylor said, “I am so appreciative that Mitsubishi Motors took the time to get to know me and my business, and I am confident I’ve made connections that will help me in the future, as splitsecnd continues to grow.”

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Taylor’s pitch earned her a lease of a 2022 Eclipse Cross. This SUV has a reputation for being reliable, receiving a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It also comes standard with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection, and other driver-assist features.

Taylor drove home in her new ride after Mitsubishi and the Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s final event on Sept. 16. The event took place at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, which will keep providing entrepreneurs with the resources they need to successfully launch businesses. Mitsubishi will also continue to offer members of the nonprofit organization some VIP purchasing options.