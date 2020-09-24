No Comments

Mitsubishi Creates Small Batch – Big Ideas Network

Mitsubishi Motors North America and the Nashville Entrepreneur Center have teamed up to create the Small Batch – Big Ideas Entrepreneur Network. This program is the first of its kind and aims to give local entrepreneurs the resources they need to develop businesses.

What the program entails

Throughout the year-long program, a small group of entrepreneurs will participate in monthly virtual networking events and watch webinars led by business experts. They will also have the opportunity to speak with Mitsubishi executives in one-on-one meetings.

If you’re interested in being a part of this program, you have until Oct. 11 to send in an application for your business. A committee comprised of the MMNA Team, entrepreneurs, and business experts will then narrow down the applicants to 10 finalists.

On Oct. 23, the finalists will vie for a spot in the program during an online pitch competition. Those with the top five pitches will make the program, and the business will the best pitch will receive $2,000.

After completing the year-long program, the businesses will compete in another competition, during which Mitsubishi will ask its social media followers to choose their favorite business. The winner of this contest will gain a six-month loan for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

“Our team worked closely with Mitsubishi Motors to build a completely unique program for the Nashville entrepreneur and small business community,” said EC CEO Jane Allen. “This type of support, access and exposure is more critical now than ever, and we are proud to partner with Mitsubishi to deliver that.”

The Small Batch – Big Ideas Network is just the latest program that Mitsubishi has created following its “small batch” ideology. It will be interesting to see what the automaker develops next based on this ideology.