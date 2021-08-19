No Comments

Mitsubishi Donates Outlander PHEV to Nonprofit in Tennessee

The donated Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Community Utility Vehicle Program loans vehicles to nonprofit organizations that are helping their local communities. Recently, Mitsubishi donated an Outlander PHEV to the Charis Health Center, a nonprofit in Tennessee.

Why is Mitsubishi helping this nonprofit?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Charis Health Center offers basic care, physicals, screenings, women’s health services, and more at two clinic locations. Specifically, they work to provide health services to uninsured individuals for a low cost. During the pandemic, the small staff and volunteers here have also provided free COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

The Charis Health Center is located in Middle Tennessee, which is where the Mitsubishi Motors North America headquarters resides. The automaker is partnering with this nonprofit to help local communities stay healthy during the pandemic. Specifically, the automaker is donating an Outlander PHEV so that the nonprofit can assist people who cannot reach the clinic.

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The SUV’s onboard 120-volt outlet, in particular, should come in handy. The nonprofit will be able to plug a portable medical freezer into the outlet, which is essential for transporting COVID-19 vaccines, insulin, and other medications that have specific temperature requirements.

The Outlander PHEV also comes with Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive. This increases the model’s traction and stability in different road conditions, so the nonprofit can travel on dirt roads or slick streets as needed.

Charis Executive Director Lauren Smith said, “The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will play a critical role in our efforts to vaccinate Tennesseans in the hard-to-reach and rural communities that are at especially high risk due to the pandemic and to deliver quality, compassionate healthcare and health education to those without insurance or the ability to pay for the services they need.”

Previously, Mitsubishi has made vehicle donations to the Community Resource Center in Nashville, Record the Journey in Dallas, and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation in Las Vegas.