Mitsubishi Models Have Record Sales in Q2 2021

The 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi sold 25,146 vehicles during Q2 2021. This is a whopping 106 percent higher than its sales during the same time period in 2020. When looking at the entire first half of 2021, sales were up almost 12 percent year over year with 53,377 vehicles sold.

How did Mitsubishi get these sales results in Q2 2021?

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi significantly redesigned the Eclipse Cross and Outlander for the 2022 model year, so it comes as little surprise that both models had their best June retail sales ever. In June alone, Mitsubishi had a sales increase of 53.6 percent year over year, which meant the brand had its third-best sales results for June in the past 10 years. When only looking at retail sales, June 2021 had the second-best performance since 2007.

The automaker sold 6,569 units of the Outlander in Q2 2021, compared to 2,735 units in Q2 2020. It also sold 2,775 units of the Eclipse Cross, compared to 1,162 units the previous year. Throughout the quarter, sales of each model went up month over month as they become more widely available in the U.S.

The 2021 Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Outlander Sport also sold more quarter over quarter and year over year. Selling 23,983 units in the first half of 2021, the SUV had its best first-half sales performance ever recorded. The Mirage too had its highest first-half sales since 2001. This is particularly surprising since many drivers seem to be moving away from passenger cars like the Mirage in favor of SUVs.

Mitsubishi, along with other automakers, struggled during much of 2020, and their sales reflected that. Now, it seems that Mitsubishi has greatly recovered, though it may take more model redesigns and new releases if it wants to fully match its sales numbers from before the pandemic.