Mitsubishi Places Third in 2021 Customer Service Index

J.D. Power has released the results of its 2021 Customer Service Index Study. This evaluated how satisfied customers were with the repair and maintenance services they received at a service facility or dealership. Mitsubishi had the third-highest ranking of all the mass-market brands in the study.

What did the CSI Study involve?

The J.D. Power CSI Study measured customer satisfaction for the owners and lessees of vehicles aged 1 to 3 years old. Between July and December of last year, 62,519 drivers took part in the study. They reported on the service quality, service initiation, service advisor, service facility, and vehicle pick-up experience that dealers and independent facilities provided.

What were the study’s results?

Through the study, J.D Power discovered that customers had better service experiences overall if they had access to online or remote payment options. Customers also had increased satisfaction if they opted for express service.

Drivers of battery-electric vehicles were much less satisfied with maintenance than other drivers. This could be because EVs have more complex service requirements than traditional vehicles, and some technicians may not know how to properly care for them.

How did Mitsubishi perform?

Mitsubishi received 857 points out of a possible 1,000 points in the 2021 study, which is 11 points more than in the 2020 study. Thanks to this improvement, Mitsubishi earned the third-highest ranking for mass-market brands this year, moving up one spot from last year.

When solely looking at the service quality measurement in the study, Mitsubishi tied for first place among non-premium brands. The automaker also continued to be the study’s top-rated Asian mass-market brand for the third year in a row.

Given its results in the 2021 study and the latest redesign of its lineup, Mitsubishi should be able to continue ranking highly in the Customer Service Index next year.