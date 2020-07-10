No Comments

Mitsubishi Road Assist+ App Wins 2020 Future Digital Award

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Juniper Research has named Mitsubishi a 2020 Future Digital Award winner for its Road Assist+ smartphone app. This impressive app specifically won a Technology Award in the Technology & Innovation category for giving easy access to connectivity options.

Why Juniper Research is praising the app

Juniper Research established the Future Digital Awards back in 2008 to acknowledge the companies that make creative and beneficial products for consumers. The Technology & Innovation category recognizes the companies that have developed excellent products for vehicles, smart devices, the Internet of Things, and more.

“The Future Digital Awards recognize companies that make outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future,” said Elson Sutanto, principal analyst, Juniper Research. “Today’s consumers expect infinite and easy connectivity options at their fingertips, and Mitsubishi Road Assist+ more than delivers on that.”

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi created the Road Assist+ app in association with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to give you additional peace of mind on drives. The app is the first-ever hardware-free, smartphone app that provides you with usage-based insurance benefits, even if your vehicle doesn’t have the necessary connectivity technology.

Using your smartphone’s GPS, the app monitors your driving habits and informs you about any areas that need improvement. In addition, it provides auto insurance quotes and exclusive Mitsubishi offers, helping you save money.

If you lose your keys, run out of fuel, or get a flat tire, you can also receive 24/7 roadside assistance through Road Assist+. At your request, the app will match your location with a knowledgeable service technician, who will then help resolve your issue.

The Mitsubishi Road Assist+ app is available to download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. With so many convenient features, this 2020 Future Digital Award winner is worth checking out for yourself.