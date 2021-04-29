No Comments

Mitsubishi Teases All-New Airtrek SUV Headed for China

A teaser of the Airtrek

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition recently wrapped up after automakers displayed their latest and greatest vehicles. One new vehicle that made an appearance was the Airtrek, an electric SUV created by Mitsubishi Motors in collaboration with Chinese automaker GAC.

What do we know about the Airtrek so far?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Airtrek first debuted in Japan back in 2001. When the U.S. launched its own version of this model in 2003, it was referred to as the Outlander instead. It wasn’t until 2005 that the Japanese model dropped the Airtrek name and took on the Outlander name as well.

Now, the Airtrek is making its return — this time as an electric SUV in China. According to Mitsubishi, this model was designed with three keywords in mind: electric, expressive, and expanding. It has a sophisticated look while still having all the characteristics of a modern Mitsubishi model, including the Dynamic Shield front design concept.

The 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The automaker has kept much else about the Airtrek hidden for now and should reveal more details on the model closer to its launch near the end of this year. However, it seems likely that the Airtrek will have a similar stature and many of the same features as the 2022 Outlander, other than its powertrain.

The Outlander seats up to seven passengers and provides 33.5 cubic feet of cargo space. Its redesigned exterior includes a flat roofline, a wide stance, and new full LED headlights. Plus, it comes with the Smartphone-link Display Audio system, an available 12.3-inch full digital driver display, and several other connectivity and safety technologies.

The Airtrek will be just the fourth model that Mitsubishi offers in China. The automaker has not announced any intentions to bring this SUV or other electric models to the U.S. in the near future. Currently, its most eco-friendly model here is the Outlander PHEV hybrid SUV.