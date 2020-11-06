No Comments

Mitsubishi To Sell More EVs as Part of Environmental Plan

The 2020 Mitsubishi SUV lineup

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors has revealed its new Environmental Plan, which lays out actions and goals for the next 30 years. The automaker intends to create a more sustainable society by selling more electric vehicles and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The Environment Plan includes three parts: the Environmental Policy, Environmental Vision 2050, and Environmental Targets 2030.

Environmental Policy

Mitsubishi first enacted its Environmental Policy in 1999 and has incorporated it into the new Environmental Plan. In the policy, the automaker states that it will implement measures to combat climate change, pollution, and resource depletion.

Specifically, the automaker will follow initiatives to reduce the impact that its business activities have on the environment. It will also address the environmental issues of local communities and will collaborate with local authorities and governments.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV at a charging station

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Environmental Vision 2050

Over the next 30 years, Mitsubishi believes it can improve its vehicle offerings, while also fighting climate change. In Environmental Vision 2050, the automaker states that it will help achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by using more renewable energy and selling more EVs.

The company will also work to reduce its pollution and overall impact on the environment. In addition, it will increase resource efficiency and decrease input resources to contribute to resource circulation.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Environmental Targets 2030

Environmental Targets 2030 highlights a few key goals that Mitsubishi plans to accomplish in 10 years. Compared to the fiscal year of 2010, the company aims to emit 40 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles.

Compared to 2014, the company plans to make 40 percent fewer emissions from business activities. Lastly, it wants to raise EV sales so that they account for 50 percent of all vehicle sales by 2030.

Based on this Environmental Plan, it’s likely we can expect all-new hybrid and electric Mitsubishi models as well as some more eco-friendly innovations within the next several years.