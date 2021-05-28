No Comments

Mitsubishi Will Launch Eclipse Cross PHEV in New Zealand

The Eclipse Cross PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Eclipse was first introduced in the U.S. back in 1990 and served as inspiration for the Eclipse Cross that’s on the market today. While the Eclipse Cross in the States only gets its power from a gas engine, a plug-in hybrid version of the compact SUV recently debuted in Japan and Europe. In addition, this new Eclipse Cross PHEV is now set to make its debut in New Zealand and Australia this summer.

What Exactly Is a PHEV? How it differs from a hybrid

What do we know about the Eclipse Cross PHEV?

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Eclipse Cross PHEV is the second plug-in hybrid in Mitsubishi’s lineup, following the Outlander PHEV. It essentially has the same features as the gas-powered Eclipse Cross, but it utilizes the Outlander PHEV’s twin-motor 4WD system.

On short daily drives, the Eclipse Cross PHEV can run purely on electric power and make zero emissions. A gas-powered generator charges the battery pack when it has a low charge or when you need to accelerate quickly. For more intense drives, such as on steep inclines, a 2.4-liter gas engine powers the SUV.

The 2021 Outlander PHEV charging

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The new model also features the Super All-Wheel Control system, which currently comes standard on the Outlander PHEV. This system increases traction and handling when traveling on gravel or snow-covered roads. Plus, the SUV offers the Vehicle-to-Home system, which allows it to supply power to a house for a maximum of 10 days in emergency situations.

The Eclipse Cross PHEV first debuted in Japan last December and then made its way to Europe in February 2021. The Outlander PHEV has sold more than any other new plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle in New Zealand, so it makes sense that the country will gain the Eclipse Cross PHEV next on June 1. The SUV will then arrive in Australia in July.

Learn About the U.S. Model: Features of the 2022 Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi has not announced any intentions to release this new Eclipse Cross in the U.S. However, given that it already offers the Outlander PHEV here, the automaker may soon launch the model in the States as well.