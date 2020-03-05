No Comments

Mobility Initiatives Assigned to Newly Created Michigan Office

Detroit, Michigan

The future of driving might be calling Michigan home.

That’s the hope of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who announced last month a new position, office, and council dedicated to handling mobility initiatives. The position of chief mobility officer will be part of the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. This office, created via an executive directive, will reside in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The Michigan Council on Future Mobility and Electrification was proposed via Whitmer’s executive order. She plans that it, too, will be part of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The creation of the new office, position, and council was prompted by feedback from business leaders. According to David Eggert, writer for the Associated Press, Whitmer said these leaders reached out to her administration seeking a centralized point of “contact in state government for issues related to the mobility sector.” She added that the centralized point of contact will be the key to harnessing the multiple departments she foresees being involved with future mobility initiatives.

Eggert reports that Whitmer is optimistic that although many states are trying to be leaders in mobility, Michigan will ultimately win.

“…Michigan is in a great position because it is home to the auto industry and has many engineers, top research universities and extensive ‘connected’ infrastructure,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer claims that the auto industry and the future of mobility are drastically changing due to six trends. The trends, Eggert reports, are cited in her directive:

Autonomous driving

Vehicle connectivity

Powertrain electrification

Shared mobility

Intelligent automation

Global supply chain

Whitmer plans to announce the name of the chief mobility officer next month.