Mugello Grand Prix May Be Part of 2020 F1 Season

Sebastian Vettel says the Mugello circuit in Tuscany, Italy, deserves a spot on the Formula 1 calendar — and it may well get the chance.

Earlier this week, the four-time champion was back on the track for the first time since winter testing. Both he and teammate Charles Leclerc participated in a private test at the wheel of the 2018-spec Ferrari F1 car, and Vettel found the circuit so “spectacular” that he quickly called for it to be featured on the F1 calendar.

Mugello is currently being considered as a backup option for 2020 should the sport be unable to secure 15 races at circuits with existing contracts this year. For now, only eight races, the first two held in Austria, have been confirmed.

“It was great to once again get those feelings from a car and to do so at such a spectacular track. I really think Mugello deserves to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix,” Vettel said. “I hadn’t driven it for eight years, so it took a few laps for me to get used to the track and then I really enjoyed myself.”

Mugello, which regularly hosts races for MotoGP, Formula 2, and sports cars, has never held a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The circuit is 5.2 km long, about the same length as the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the Shanghai International Circuit.

Some publications have announced a race will, in fact, be held at Mugello — Ferrari’s 1000thGrand Prix, conveniently enough given that the team owns the race track — but it’s best to take these claims with a grain of salt, as so far neither the circuit nor the F1 has confirmed.

Selvatico Estense, president of the Imola circuit that once hosted the San Marino Grand Prix, is also advocating for a race at Mugello as part of an Italian triple-header. Imola played host to the AlphaTauri team this week, and Estense said that “hearing the sound of a Formula 1 power unit on our track was a thrilling emotion…Imola has F1 in its DNA and the history of F1 has taken place on this track, it must not be forgotten and one must be rightly proud of it.”

“The most logical and most suitable solution for Formula 1 fans from all over the world,” Estense added, “would be to use circuits of great media impact — as Imola certainly is — perhaps together with Monza (already confirmed as the home of the Italian GP) and Mugello for a legendary national triple.”

Both Imola and Mugello are circuits that drivers find fun to lap solo, but they offer few good overtaking opportunities for modern F1 cars. Besides a long main stretch, there are no good places for F1 drivers to make a move on a defending car. In the absence of other available circuits, though, an Italian triple header may very well be on the cards.

Who would have imagined that back in March?