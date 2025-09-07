This NBA Legend Had to Stretch His Corvette to Get In—Now He Owns the Longest One Ever Built

The conversion was handled by Effortless Motors, a California-based specialist that turned a production Corvette into an elongated, road-legal one-off. As reported by L’Automobile Magazine, the changes were so extensive that they included not just a longer chassis, but also custom bodywork and window sections—entirely reshaping the car’s side profile.

Shaquille O’Neal has long struggled with finding everyday objects—whether clothes or cars—that can accommodate his height. While he has owned several modified vehicles over the years, this Corvette stands out not only for its exclusivity but also for the extent of the transformation. This is not a case of simply adjusting the seat or removing the roof: the vehicle itself had to be physically stretched, effectively creating a street-legal performance car with limousine-like proportions.

That’s where the interest lies. Stretching a car like the Corvette C8 Z06, known for its precise engineering and performance-oriented design, poses technical challenges that go far beyond aesthetics. It reflects the extremes of automotive customization and what it takes to serve clients who don’t fit within “standard” dimensions.

A Tailored Frame for an Oversized Legend

Effortless Motors completely reworked the C8 Z06’s chassis to accommodate Shaquille O’Neal’s frame. The most visible modification is the 50-centimeter extension of the car’s wheelbase, performed just behind the doors. This change alone necessitated a complete redesign of the side panels, custom glazing, and elongated doors.

While the car still retains its recognizable shape at first glance, closer inspection reveals oversized windows and exaggerated proportions that betray its modified status. According to the same source, the result is “almost normal-looking,” although the dimensions clearly defy factory specs. The customization doesn’t just allow O’Neal to fit—it was executed in such a way that the car’s identity as a Corvette remains intact.

No Compromise on Performance

Despite the major physical alterations, nothing was changed under the hood. The vehicle continues to house the 5.5-liter V8 engine standard in the C8 Z06, producing 679 horsepower and 623 Nm of torque. This preserves the core performance profile of the vehicle, which was designed for speed and agility.

L’Automobile Magazine notes that even though the car has been stretched, it still qualifies as a supercar. That’s a rare achievement in the world of vehicle modification, where performance is often the first casualty of drastic redesign. It also underlines Shaquille O’Neal’s preference for high-powered machines—he famously owned a Lamborghini Gallardo that also had to be modified to fit him, a trend he seems keen to continue.

Top-Down by Necessity?

One issue remains unresolved: can the roof actually close when Shaquille O’Neal is inside? Videos shared by Effortless Motors appear to suggest that his head still protrudes above the windshield line, raising doubts about the car’s practical usability in all weather conditions.

According to the same article, Effortless Motors insists that the vehicle is roadworthy in its current form. Still, the images and video footage seem to tell a more complicated story. While it’s technically possible to drive the car, O’Neal may be limited to open-top cruising unless further adjustments are made.