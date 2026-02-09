A Smartphone Giant Just Built a 990-HP Electric SUV to Challenge Tesla

Xiaomi is breaking new ground with its entry into the world of electric vehicles. The Chinese tech giant, known for its smartphones, is now stepping up its game with a high-performance electric SUV, the YU7 GT.

While the company has yet to gain significant traction in the automotive sector, the YU7 GT could serve as a showcase for its technological capabilities. With performance numbers that rival high-end supercars, this vehicle could set the tone for Xiaomi’s future electric cars. The SUV is expected to be priced around $61,000 to $68,000 in China, putting it in direct competition with models like the Tesla Model Y Performance.

Nearly 1,000 HP in a Family-Sized Package

According to the documents revealed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China, the Xiaomi YU7 GT is powered by an advanced dual-motor setup. The front motor generates 288 kW, while the rear motor delivers 450 kW, bringing the total power output to 738 kW, or roughly 990 horsepower.

This substantial power allows the SUV to reach an impressive maximum speed of 300 km/h. This is a speed typically associated with supercars rather than SUVs, signaling Xiaomi’s ambition to push the boundaries of electric vehicle performance. While the exact 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time has not been officially released, Chinese press reports suggest it could be as fast as 2 seconds.

In addition to its powerful motors, the YU7 GT also features an 800V architecture, which supports fast charging capabilities and high power demands. This technology has already been employed in other Xiaomi models, and it ensures the YU7 GT benefits from both rapid charging and impressive performance. The battery used in the YU7 GT comes from CATL, one of the world’s leading suppliers of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. This choice further underscores the SUV’s focus on both performance and reliability.

Rear of Xiaomi YU7 GT – © MIIT

A Design That Stands Out: Aggressive Styling to Match Its Power

In terms of design, Xiaomi is clearly aiming for a bold, attention-grabbing look. The YU7 GT sports a wide body kit, including a redesigned bumper, flared fenders, and a large rear diffuser. It also features a prominent red “GT” badge, signaling its high-performance nature. The SUV rides on large 21-inch wheels, and behind these wheels, you can spot red brake calipers that add to the aggressive look.

Additionally, the YU7 GT may be equipped with carbon-ceramic brake discs, a feature typically found in high-performance supercars. The SUV’s dimensions, 5,015 mm in length, 2,007 mm in width, and 1,597 mm in height, position it alongside luxury SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne and the Tesla Model X.

The size and style of the vehicle are designed to match its powerful performance, making the YU7 GT a striking presence on the road. According to reports, the SUV’s exterior options will also include various paint finishes, wheel designs, and custom brake caliper colors, allowing buyers to tailor the vehicle to their preferences.

Options for Xiaomi YU7 GT – © MIIT

A High Price for High Performance: Is It Worth the Investment?

Pricing for the YU7 GT is expected to fall between $61,000 to $68,000 in China, putting it in a similar range to the Tesla Model Y Performance. However, considering that the YU7 GT offers nearly 1,000 horsepower, its price seems particularly attractive compared to other high-performance electric SUVs, such as the Lamborghini Urus Performante, which produces only 666 horsepower.

While the YU7 GT’s price may seem competitive in the luxury electric SUV market, there are questions about Xiaomi’s long-term plans. The company has previously launched high-tech models, such as the SU7 Ultra sedan, which failed to generate significant sales. The YU7 GT may serve more as a showcase of Xiaomi’s capabilities, particularly in terms of electric vehicle technology, rather than a volume seller.

With an international expansion planned for 2027, Xiaomi’s strategy in the global market remains to be seen.