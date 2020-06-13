No Comments

NEMPA Names 2020 Jeep Gladiator Winter Truck of New England

2020 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude in Snazzberry

Photo: FCA

Some say it is beginner’s luck. But, they’d be wrong. There are several reasons why the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, in its first year of eligibility, took home the top prize at the New England Motor Press Association’s winter vehicle competition.

Drive in Comfort: Autotrader praises interiors of the Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500

“The Jeep Gladiator is the Swiss Army knife of Jeep, it is a serious off-road vehicle, useful pickup truck, comfortable passenger vehicle, competent highway cruiser that easily dominates winter in New England,” said John Paul, president, New England Motor Press Association. “The Jeep Gladiator proves itself as the best all-around pickup truck and makes it the clear choice as the 2020 New England Motor Press Association Winter Pickup Truck of the Year.”

Thanks to the Gladiator’s Trail-Rated status, which is famous for its rugged capability and strong performance, especially over difficult terrains, the Gladiator expertly responded to the harsh weather typical of New England. NEMPA isn’t the only critics impressed with the Jeep Gladiator, though. Members of the Texas Auto Writers Association named the Jeep Gladiator Overland the top Mid-Size Truck of Texas. The Gladiator is the winner of the 2020 North American Truck of the Year title.

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: FCA

Members of NEMPA were also impressed with another Jeep model at its annual competition. The Jeep Trackhawk, a trim level of the Grand Cherokee, won the NEMPA Driver’s Choice Award. The Trackhawk delivers a punchy performance, reaching 60 miles per hour in approximately 3.5 seconds. This responsive performance is possible thanks to a Supercharged 6.2-liter V8.

This year’s jurors included journalists from Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. They work in a range of media outlets including radio, online, print, and television. Members of the panel cast their votes in February. NEMPA is headquartered in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

Get Behind the Wheel of a Winner: Jeep Gladiator named Truck of the Year

Whether you live in a snowy climate or not, you’ll benefit from the features, capability, and power of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, which elevate any on-road and off-road adventure.