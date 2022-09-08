No Comments

New 2023 GMC Canyon Gets Big Off-Road Upgrade

From left, the 2023 Canyon AT4, Canyon AT4X, and Canyon Denali

Photo: GMC

The GMC Canyon has been completely redesigned for 2023 — and off-road capability is now the primary focus for this midsize truck model. The all-new Canyon AT4X showcases the lineup’s toughest, most advanced all-terrain equipment, and every other trim level is freshly configured to venture confidently off the beaten path.

Another Outstanding GMC Truck: Get to know the 2022 Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

Off-road strength comes standard

For 2023, the GMC Canyon shows off a taller, wider presence with improved approach, breakover, and departure angles for tackling tough terrain. It also comes with a standard off-road suspension package and a 2-inch factory lift that provides 9.6 inches of ground clearance. Terrain, Off-Road, Normal, and Tow/Haul drive modes are new as well, and the 2.7-liter turbo engine has been optimized for off-road driving.

Photo: GMC

The new Canyon AT4X

Like its counterpart in the GMC Sierra lineup, the AT4X is the ultimate off-roading Canyon. A few of this model’s highlights include 10.7 inches of ground clearance, Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear electronic-locking differentials to enhance traction, and an exclusive Baja high-speed off-road drive mode. The AT4X also boasts 33-inch tires and rugged underbody skid plates. The deluxe Edition 1 package adds underbody cameras, reconfigurable bed rails, a performance front skid plate, an off-road front bumper with a safari bar, a winch, and much more.

Photo: GMC

Fresh design features

Each 2023 GMC Canyon trim features a crew cab/short bed configuration and full LED exterior lighting. Denali, AT4, and AT4X models add a new integrated tailgate storage system, and Denali also receives chrome accents and 20-inch diamond-cut machined aluminum wheels. Inside, the Canyon’s four trims showcase contrasting decor, including Obsidian Rush with Ceramic White accents for the AT4X and laser-etched teak wood and Jet Black leather for the Denali.

Photo: GMC

A high-tech experience

The 2023 Canyon gets standard tech features like an 11.3 inch touch screen with an off-road performance display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 8-inch digital driver display. Higher trims adds Google Built-In, a head-up display, and up to 10 camera views for trailering and more. Meanwhile, the Canyon Pro Safety Package equips the truck with six standard driver-assistance features, with more available as part of Canyon Safety Plus and Technology packages.

The 2023 Canyon’s Elevation, AT4, and Denali trims are expected to go on sale early next year, with the AT4X following soon after.