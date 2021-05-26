No Comments

New Brembo Brake Package Offered in 2022 Cadillac XT6

2021 Cadillac XT6

Photo: Cadillac

Thanks to the new Brembo brake package in the 2022 Cadillac XT6, you’ll earn greater peace of mind and control when hitting the brakes. The new package, which is standard on the Sport trim, features front and back red-painted brake calipers and a set of Brembo front performance discs.

The standard new Brembo brake package isn’t the only feature that helps the Sport trim differentiate itself from the rest of the lineup, though, according to Cadillac Society writer Jonathan Lopez. You will also benefit from performance features including Sport Control AWD, Chassis Damping Control, and selectable driver modes-equipped Performance Suspension.

The 2022 Cadillac XT6 also benefits from eye-catching design elements that enhance the athletic, fun-to-drive attitude of the SUV. Glossy black accents, a signature fascia in the front and back, and body-colored door handles offer a sleek appearance. Twenty-inch alloy wheels provide a stylish and strong foundation while tinted neutral-density taillight lenses present a brilliant look other SUVs lack.

According to GM-Trucks.com writer Zane Merva, the 2022 Cadillac XT6 offers two new exterior color options — Latte Metallic and Rosewood Metallic, both requiring an additional charge. You won’t be able to choose between Shadow Metallic and Garnet Metallic, though, as these exterior colors have been discontinued on the 2022 Cadillac XT6.

More new features adds Merva, are color-keyed floor mats in all the rows and available 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Cut/Dark Android painted pockets, a Sport trim exclusive option.

Both the Sport and Premium Luxury trims will draw their power from a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 engine, adds Lopez. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the engine is able to churn out 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. Your 2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport feature standard front-wheel drive, but if you prefer, you can opt for available all-wheel drive.

Cadillac plans to but the 2022 XT6 into production later this year, notes Lopez.

