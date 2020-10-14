No Comments

Even Under Camouflage, New Genesis GV70 Stands Out

Photo: Genesis

Genesis recently revealed the newest addition to its lineup of premium vehicles: the GV70 SUV.

The GV70 debuted in Korea under a layer of special G-Matrix camouflage. Despite the concealment, it’s clear that this SUV model shares key design elements with the rest of the Genesis lineup — including the brand’s signature Athletic Elegance design language.

The GV70 also promises to be an eye-catching vehicle in its own right. The model’s powerfully athletic stance and sleek dimensions should make it highly competitive among compact luxury SUVs.

“We are thrilled to share this early sneak preview of our second SUV, the Genesis GV70,” the brand noted in a news release. “It telegraphs an exciting new design and reinforces the core brand values that run through our lineup. We look forward to sharing full details on GV70 with everyone in the near future.”

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Genesis GV70 features

While Genesis hasn’t shared specifics about the GV70, we do know it will share a platform with the 2022 G70 sport sedan, much like the GV80 SUV shares a platform with the G80.

Car and Driver reports that the GV70 will likely share engine options with the recently redesigned G70. These will include a standard 2.5-liter turbo engine that makes 290 horsepower and a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that delivers 335 horsepower.

The GV70 is also likely to share many interior features with the G70, including a brand-new 10.25-inch touch-screen infotainment system.

Genesis hasn’t announced a release date for the GV70. When it arrives, it’s sure to be a welcome addition to the brand’s lineup. After several years of only offering sedans, Genesis expects an immediate boost from both the GV70 and the GV80 (which will arrive at dealerships this fall). Compact and midsize luxury SUVs are hot sellers right now, and Genesis will soon have an attractive option in each segment.