No Comments

New Lincoln Commercial Asks ‘Where Does the Stress Go’

Matthew McConaughey asks where the stress goes when driving a Lincoln in a new commercial

Photo: Lincoln

It’s good to see that after all these years, the partnership between Lincoln and Matthew McConaughey is still paying dividends. The Academy Award-winner lent his vocal talents to a new commercial that premiered last month. That spot, “Where Does the Stress Go,” is racking up lots of positive attention for Lincoln.

Big Things Ahead from Lincoln: Luxury brand plans to go all-electric by 2030

Watch: Lincoln ‘Where Does the Stress Go’ commercial

In the ad, McConaughey wonders what happens to the stress that seems to just vanish whenever someone drives a Lincoln. This is accompanied by images of all sorts of calamities that would no doubt cause stress. You’ve got the busted grocery bag, the kinked hose, the can of carbonated soda exploding in your face.

Oh, and also the impending doom one feels when they realize they’re sailing into a massive storm that may very well spell their demise. You know. Usual bugbear-type stuff.

All the while, these scenes of chaos are intercut with a 2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring just sort of smoothly cruising around. The idea, of course, is that driving one of these here three-row luxury SUVs will just let that stress melt away.

New Lincoln TV spot reaching millions of viewers

The question of where the stress goes has been put in front of a lot of viewers lately. According to WardsAuto, iSpot.tv ranks “Where Does the Stress Go” No. 1 on its list of car commercials in terms of impressions.

Helping that cause is what Wards says is the highest ad spend of any commercial at around $5.4 million, around half of which goes toward airings during NFL games. Per iSpot.tv’s data, the new Lincoln commercial had more than 427 million impressions for the week of Oct. 4 alone.