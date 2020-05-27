No Comments

New Lincoln Commercials Promote Remote Services

The Lincoln Aviator takes the spotlight in a pair of new Lincoln commercials

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company recently launched a pair of Matthew McConaughey-less commercials that promote remote sales and virtual vehicle touring. The luxury brand spotlights these services as the country begins to reopen despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What We Do Best: Virtual Vehicle Touring

“What We Do Best” emphasizes Lincoln’s focus on experiences and services being key to its Lincoln Way mentality: “Making your life a bit more effortless is the Lincoln Way.”

The ad promises Lincoln’s commitment to making things easier for customers as they begin driving more regularly again. One way the brand has done this during the coronavirus crisis is a rollout of a new virtual tour service. Available as part of Lincoln Showcase, virtual tours give customers up-close looks at the Corsair and Aviator, the latter of which is on display in the commercial.

A product specialist at one of the Lincoln Experience Centers uses a camera to capture a walkaround of the vehicle and communicate with the customer, answering questions and demoing technologies.

The commercial also leverages the slogan “The Power of Sanctuary,” aligning with Lincoln’s Quiet Flight brand identity.

Lincoln Remote Sales Experience: Home

The second of the new Lincoln commercials spotlights a service being offered by many Lincoln dealers during the pandemic. Customers interested in purchasing a new vehicle are able to use Lincoln Showcase and AutoFi to initiate and finalize their lease or purchase with select dealers. Once completed, a representative from a Lincoln dealership can deliver the new vehicle to a customer’s home, minimizing risk and contact.

Another service Lincoln offers that’s come in handy during the past months is Lincoln Pickup & Delivery, which allows current Lincoln owners to arrange for their vehicles to be picked up for service and dropped off once finished. The brand also offers a Lincoln Concierge service, where a customer service rep is available 24/7 to answer questions.

