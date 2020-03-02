No Comments

New Nissan Training Center Puts Focus on Powertrains

Photo: Nissan

At the brand-new Nissan training center in Decherd, Tennessee, employees will learn to build powerful engines — including the automaker’s new 3.8-liter direct-injected V6.

A look at the Nissan Decherd Regional Training Center

Photo: Nissan

The 21,000-square-foot Nissan Decherd Regional Training Center boasts 13 training areas, allowing it to train almost 200 employees at once. In addition to learning how to craft and assemble powertrains, employees will also learn to maintain and engineer these dynamos.

“The programs offered at the Decherd training center proved to be an integral part of bringing the all-new V6 engine to life,” said Brian Sullivan, the vice president of powertrain operations at Nissan North America.

The Training Center is located inside the Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant, which has the honor of being one of the highest-volume powertrain facilities in the country. Since 1997, this plant has churned out over 14 million powertrains, and the facility’s 1,700 employees currently assemble about 1 million engines every year. These engines power both Nissan and INFINITI favorites like the Rogue, Pathfinder, Altima, Maxima, Frontier, the TITAN and the INFINITI QX60.

Get to know the new V6 engine

Photo: Nissan

While Nissan has no shortage of impressive and efficient engines, the facility will soon be focusing on an exclusive powertrain that’s been dubbed “the heart of the next-generation Frontier.” As the nickname suggests, this all-new, direct-injected, 3.8-liter V6 will come standard on the 2020 Nissan Frontier. It’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and it cranks out 310 horsepower.

If you want to see what this engine brings to the table, you can check out the 2020 Nissan Frontier when it arrives on dealership lots during the spring of 2020. And even though the 2020 Nissan Frontier will be the last of its generation, the new V6 is set to be a staple of the next-generation model.