Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for August 2020
If the late-summer heat drives you indoors next month, at least you won’t lack for new movies and television shows to stream. August promises a solid lineup of fresh content for car lovers and gearheads on major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read on to learn about a few of the upcoming month’s streaming highlights.
Movies
Batman (1989)
This groundbreaking superhero flick has been overshadowed a bit by Christopher Nolan’s more recent takes on Batman, but it’s still a great watch. Built on a Chevy Impala chassis, this film’s Batmobile is quite a bit sleeker and sportier than the fearsome versions seen in movies like Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. (HBO Max, 8/1)
Mad Max (1979)
The Mad Max saga has gotten increasingly dystopian, elaborate and action-packed since the title character first got behind the wheel of his iconic Ford Interceptor, but it all started with this lean, mean revenge thriller set in a world that isn’t so far from our own. (Netflix, 8/1)
Nightcrawler (2014)
A sleazy videographer prowls the streets and freeways of Los Angeles in search of sensationalist footage he can sell to local TV stations — and when his slimy methods start to pay off, he replaces his beat-up Toyota Tercel with a flashy Dodge Challenger. (Netflix, 8/10)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
This bizarrely titled movie isn’t one of the better-loved entries in the James Bond series, but it does boast a variety of eye-catching rides like an Aston Martin DBS, an Alfa Romeo 156, and a Range Rover Sport. (Hulu, 8/31)
Queen & Slim (2019)
This thought-provoking road movie, which follows a young Black couple on the run from the police, abounds with interesting vehicles and compelling car-set scenes. The vehicular star is a gorgeous blue 1972 Pontiac Catalina, but the film also makes great use of models like the Ford F-350, the Honda Accord, and the Mercedes-Benz 300 wagon. (HBO Max, 8/22)
They Live by Night (1948)
If you’re in the mood for an old-school noir movie, it’s hard to do better than They Live by Night. This tale of doomed lovers hunted by the law features beautiful black-and-white cinematography and a series of now-classic rides like the Buick Special, the Cadillac Series 62 convertible, and the Plymouth Special De Luxe. (HBO Max, 8/1)
Television
Bitchin’ Rides: season 1
This reality series about a team of Salt Lake City vehicle rebuilders has been around for six seasons, and now you can catch the first one on Amazon. (Amazon, 8/1)
Ice Road Truckers: season 1
In some far-flung regions of Canada and Alaska, the only truck routes available are dangerous roads carved out of iced-over rivers and lakes. This reality show follows the courageous drivers who dare to make the journey. (Amazon, 8/1)
