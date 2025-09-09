When a Small Car Gets Big Upgrades: The New Renault Clio is Bigger, Smarter, and More Efficient Than Ever

The 2026 Renault Clio arrives with a revamped design and updated powertrains, confirming that small cars still have a strong presence in today’s automotive market. The subcompact hatchback, which has been a dominant player in Europe for decades, now offers a fresh look, enhanced interior technology, and more efficient hybrid options.

As mentioned by Motor1, since its debut in 1990, the Renault Clio has sold over 17 million units, becoming the most popular French car ever made. Despite its age, the current Clio continues to lead sales in Europe, holding the title of the continent’s best-selling car in 2025.

However, Renault is not resting on its laurels and is introducing a redesigned version for 2026 to remain competitive in the fiercely contested B-segment. The new Clio brings a bolder design, more modern technology, and a greener lineup.

Fresh Exterior Design

The 2026 Clio’s exterior has been completely revamped, with a sharper, more aggressive stance. The front of the car now features pointed headlights, a grille with tiny rhombus shapes, and a striking new arrangement of C-shaped LED daytime running lights positioned below the main headlights. These updates lend the Clio a more high-end, dynamic look, evoking the impression of a larger vehicle.

At the rear, Renault introduces split taillights that further contribute to the sense of increased size. The car has indeed grown, measuring 4,116 mm (162 inches) in length and 1,768 mm (69.6 inches) in width, with a slightly longer wheelbase of 2,591 mm (102 inches). Despite the increase in dimensions, the Clio’s height remains nearly the same, at 1,451 mm (57.1 inches), maintaining its compact nature while offering a more commanding presence.

Modernized Interior

Inside, the 2026 Clio draws influence from Renault’s fully electric 5, showcasing a dual-screen setup while retaining physical buttons for key functions. The traditional rotary knobs are replaced in favor of a more minimalist approach, though the essential climate controls are still managed via physical buttons located below the central air vents. Higher-end versions of the Clio feature a pair of 10.1-inch displays, and the steering wheel is borrowed from larger, more expensive Renault models.

Despite being a small vehicle, the Clio offers up to 391 liters (13.8 cubic feet) of cargo space, which may vary depending on the powertrain configuration. The loading sill has been lowered by 40 mm (1.5 inches), making it easier to load and unload luggage.

The cabin also benefits from thoughtful storage solutions, including a closed compartment in the center console and multiple USB-C ports. The bulky automatic gear lever has been replaced by a column shifter, streamlining the interior for a cleaner look.

New Powertrains and Hybrid Efficiency

The 2026 Clio marks the end of the diesel era for the model, with Renault focusing on more eco-friendly alternatives. The new hybrid powertrain, which uses a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors, delivers a total of 160 horsepower—15 hp more than the previous hybrid model—and 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque.

This powertrain significantly reduces acceleration time, with the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint now completed in just 8.3 seconds. Renault estimates that the Clio will drive in electric mode up to 80% of the time in city and suburban environments, with an overall driving range of 621 miles (1,000 km) when combining both the electric and gasoline power sources. The car’s fuel economy has also been improved, achieving an impressive 3.9 liters per 100 km (60 mpg), a 40% reduction compared to the non-hybrid engine.

Additionally, the Clio offers a more budget-friendly 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that produces 115 hp and 190 Nm (140 lb-ft) of torque. This variant comes with either a manual gearbox or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. An LPG version, powered by a 1.2-liter Eco-G engine, will also be available, providing 120 hp and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft), and is paired exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Renault’s commitment to small cars continues with the 2026 Clio, which joins the electric Renault 4 and 5, as well as the upcoming Twingo EV, which is set to be released next year.