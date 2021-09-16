No Comments

New Toyota GR 86 is the Official NASA Pace Car

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has expanded its partnership with NASA to include the all-new GR 86 sports car, which will be the official pace car of the organization’s national championships taking place this weekend. NASA stands for National Auto Sport Association, by the way — the new GR 86 is much faster than the outgoing model, but it’s no rocket ship.

Two years ago, Toyota and NASA teamed up to offer GR Supra owners a 12-month membership that included a free day of instruction at the Daytona International Speedway. Today, it’s the GR 86 that’s hitting the track, kicking off its duties as pace car for two qualifying races.

Over the next four days, the GR 86 will lead 25 classes and nearly 400 competitors, leading what NASA calls “the highest level of amateur motorsports.” The next-gen sports car, co-developed with Subaru, is not yet available in showrooms, and won’t be for another two months, so its appearance at Daytona a nice marketing stunt aimed at all the wannabe amateur racers looking on.

“It’s really an honor to have Toyota step up with the GR 86 as the pace car of our marquee championship event,” said Jeremey Croiset, vice president of NASA. “I can’t think of a more perfect car for this, and I know a ton of our competitors will be eyeing it for their next street or track car!”

The 2021 NASA Championships are taking place from Sept. 16-19. They start with two qualifying races that reward drivers with points and set the starting order for the final on Sunday. There are a variety of competitions include spec and non-spec classes, giving fans plenty to watch. Those fans are welcome in person, though those preferring to socially distance can watch every event via livestream.