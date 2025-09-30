The New Toyota Supra Supercar Is Here — And It’s Going Out With a Bang

Toyota selected the Australian Football League Grand Final event to showcase the vehicle publicly ahead of its planned discontinuation. The decision reflects the brand’s strategy to bring attention to the new Supra before its production ends in spring 2026, as the company prepares for changes within its lineup.

The new Supra joins the A90 Final Edition in a closing chapter for the nameplate. Although the car is expected to exit production soon, the company has suggested that a successor may follow. Until then, the 2026 edition stands as a key highlight in Toyota’s sports car lineup.

Performance and Drivetrain

The 2026 GR Supra is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. The model delivers a 0–60 mph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds and is rated for at least 382 horsepower. The vehicle comes with a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic, reports Supercar Blondie.

This configuration maintains the vehicle’s traditional focus on high performance and driving engagement. The specifications place the Supra in line with other performance sports cars in its segment, aligning with Toyota’s previous GR offerings.

We’re drooling but we want to know, is the 2026 Toyota Supra your vibe? 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/K0h29oOiHw — Toyota of Greensboro (@ToyotaGSO) September 29, 2025

Pricing and Production Timeline

Toyota lists the starting price for the new GR Supra at $57,500, as published on its current website. This pricing positions the model within the upper range of the brand’s sports car offerings while remaining accessible relative to other supercars.

According to the same source, production of the 2026 GR Supra will cease in spring 2026. The company has stated that it is no longer cost-effective to implement the required upgrades for low-volume vehicles to meet evolving global regulations. This aligns with the decision to classify the 2026 version as one of the final editions.

Toyota GR Supra Final Edition – © Toyota

Future of the Supra Series

The announcement does not signify a definitive end to the Supra nameplate. Cooper Ericksen, senior vice president of Product Planning and Strategy at Toyota Motor North America, commented in previous interviews that, “It would be logical that we would have a next-gen Supra. But when and how is still TBD.”

The company confirmed that any future successor will not face the same lengthy delay that separated the previous generations. While no official details on a replacement model have been released, Toyota has implied that fans of the Supra can expect more information in the future.