Toyota Just Turned Its Most Exclusive Sedan Into a $170,000 Ultra-Luxury SUV

Since its inception, the Toyota Century has stood apart as a symbol of understated prestige, primarily serving government officials, corporate leaders, and Japan’s elite. Designed to reflect the centennial of founder Sakichi Toyoda, the Century has never catered to the masses.

With the SUV version, Toyota looks to maintain this exclusivity while appealing to new preferences in ride height, space, and comfort. The 2026 model will be built at the Tahara plant in Japan, where each unit is meticulously assembled by skilled technicians, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship.

The significance of this shift lies not just in design, but in how it updates a legacy. While some luxury brands chase performance or digital flash, Toyota’s approach with the Century SUV leans heavily on restraint and comfort. The goal is to craft “a new chapter in how we think about high-end travel”—one centered more on serenity than spectacle.

Hybrid Power Tuned for Calm Performance

At the core of the new Century SUV is a plug-in hybrid system built around a 3.5-liter V6 engine, working in tandem with electric motors to deliver a total output of 406 horsepower. It uses Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel drive setup and can travel up to 43 miles on electric power alone before the gasoline engine steps in.

Toyota pairs this hybrid system with its e-CVT transmission, designed for smooth gear shifts and minimal disruption to cabin tranquility. According to Serve Tri-Cities, the SUV reaches a top speed of 137 mph—not to impress with performance figures, but to ensure reliable, quiet highway travel. This setup supports the car’s core identity: powerful, but never aggressive.

A more performance-oriented GR Sport variant is reportedly in the works, though Toyota has yet to confirm its launch. If it appears, it’s expected to feature sharper steering, firmer suspension, and upgraded brakes while maintaining the refined experience that defines the Century line.

Тойота придумала электронную «тонировку»



Флагманский премиум-седан Toyota Century 2026 оснащен умными стеклами, которые мгновенно становятся непрозрачными. pic.twitter.com/ehBKCMQuLu — Заблудший Овц (@s_baskak) June 25, 2025

Interior Space Tailored for Rear-Seat Serenity

Inside, the 2026 Century SUV has been crafted with the back seat in mind. Buyers can choose between a four-seat executive layout or a five-seat configuration. Both setups emphasize passenger comfort, but the four-seat option is particularly focused on luxury: rear seats that recline fully, built-in massagers, and fold-out ottomans are standard.

A 20-speaker premium sound system delivers high-fidelity audio, while active noise-canceling technology keeps outside noise at bay. Rear passengers can control entertainment, lighting, and climate settings through individual screens, ensuring a personalized environment. These features are complemented by a minimal, elegant dashboard that avoids overwhelming drivers with clutter.

Toyota’s Safety Sense package is standard, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera. A driver monitoring system adds an extra layer of safety without becoming intrusive.

Japanese luxury in the Toyota Century SUV. pic.twitter.com/xqWVVgaiwA — 𝑶𝒕𝒔𝒊𝒍𝒆 𝑲 (@OtsileJK) July 30, 2025

Structural Design Focused on Ride Quality

Beyond luxury finishes, the Century SUV is engineered to deliver a smooth, composed ride in all conditions. Dynamic Rear Steering helps the vehicle navigate tight spaces and corners with minimal disruption to rear passengers. A unique Rear Comfort Mode further softens acceleration and braking, reducing head movement and improving ride flow.

High-strength steel forms the SUV’s core structure, contributing to a solid and stable ride. The air suspension system is tuned to absorb bumps and irregularities without compromising body control. These features aren’t about making the SUV feel sporty—they’re about making sure the rear seat remains a sanctuary, regardless of road conditions.

This focus on passenger experience builds on the Century’s original mission: delivering first-class comfort without unnecessary drama. With added cargo space and a more adaptable format, the SUV maintains its identity while meeting the practical needs of modern luxury buyers.