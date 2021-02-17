No Comments

New Toyota Tacoma Lift Kit Works with Safety Tech

Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Tacoma TRD is already one of the best pickup trucks you can buy if your main interest is tackling off-road trails and crawling over rocks. And now, it’s getting even better with a new, factory-made lift kit certified by TRD engineers to work with the truck’s suite of driver-assistive safety technologies.

Toyota says this is the only kit validated to work with Toyota Safety Sense, which is certainly a nice bonus for off-road enthusiasts who want their lifted truck to have a reliable automatic emergency braking system, among other such features.

The kit uses monotube Bilstein shocks that raise the truck by two inches while enhancing on- and off-road vehicle handling. At the rear, larger shock bodies makes room for bigger, stronger pistons as well as for more oil, leading to better heat dissipation and damping responsiveness.

As well as providing other benefits, the new Toyota Tacoma lift kit increases ground clearance by 1.7 inches, the approach angle by 3.2 degrees (up to 32), the breakover angle by 1.6 degrees (up to 23), and the departure angle by 0.5 degrees (up to 24). It also comes with a smattering of cool logos and graphics that enhance the Tacoma’s look beyond its commanding road presence.

To ensure that the Toyota Safety Sense suite of active safety technologies could still function as intended with the lift kit, the automaker created a new camera support bracket and millimeter-wave sensor designed to fit within the grille. Normally, this sensor is attached to the backside of the front Toyota emblem.

And as with all other Toyota accessories, the Tacoma lift kit is backed by a 1-year/12,000-mile warranty, the duration of which is tripled if the kit is installed prior to or at the time of the sale. All in all, this positions the Tacoma as an excellent truck to buy when seeking strong off-roading capability that comes with no compromises.