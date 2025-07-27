New York Overwhelmed by ‘Ghost Cars’ That Evade Speed Cameras and Toll Systems

New York City’s battle against ghost cars is intensifying as crafty drivers exploit loopholes. With over 73,000 vehicles removed, the city is determined to keep its streets safe. Discover what’s at stake and how you can be part of the solution.

Rachel Thompson
Rachel Thompson
Published on
Read : 3 min
0
New York City's fight against ghost cars: aiming for better congestion pricing
New York Overwhelmed by ‘Ghost Cars’ That Evade Speed Cameras and Toll Systems | The News Wheel
LinkedInWhatsAppReddit

New York City is stepping up to tackle traffic jams and pollution with a congestion pricing system. But the plan is running into a problem: so-called ghost cars. These vehicles pull all sorts of stunts to dodge toll cameras, which not only messes with the pricing system but also raises public safety concerns.

Ghost cars on the rise and their dodging tricks

As the city gears up for congestion pricing, more ghost cars are taking advantage of loopholes to skip paying tolls. They get crafty by using fake license plates, tinted covers, or even mechanical devices to hide their plates. Some drivers swap plates between vehicles or use expired ones, making it even harder to catch them.

City officials are worried as these sneaky tactics become more common. With the new pricing set to roll out soon, it’s getting more and more important to enforce the rules. If ghost cars keep slipping by, they could endanger the funding and trust that the pricing system depends on.

He Left His Cybertruck Plugged In for 2 Weeks During a Heatwave — Here’s What Really Happened

Teaming up and cracking down

In response, a special task force has been created, bringing together the NYPD and the Department of Sanitation. Their job? To track down and pull illegal vehicles off the city streets. By going after ghost cars, they aim to keep the system running smoothly and the streets safe.

Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch have introduced new moves to fight ghost cars. For example, the city is beefing up its list of banned obstructions to include anything that hides a license plate—even something as simple as mud. Drivers caught breaking this rule will face penalties starting at $50, with fines reaching up to $500 under state rules. This hands-on approach is meant to discourage offenders and make sure every vehicle does its part in easing traffic congestion.

Getting the public involved and checking the numbers

Since Mayor Eric Adams took office, over 73,000 ghost and unregistered vehicles have been ripped off the streets. This impressive number shows the city’s determination to tackle the problem head-on. Plus, a public hearing is set for February 6, giving New Yorkers a chance to share their thoughts on even tougher enforcement.

Ghost cars aren’t a one-size-fits-all problem—some lack license plates entirely, while others show off fake ones or plates borrowed from other cars. When officers pull these vehicles over, they sometimes uncover even bigger issues, like drivers carrying firearms or fleeing after a crash. In some cases, ghost cars have links to robberies and trafficking. To deal with these situations, new tracking tools are being put to use to catch ghost cars and nab repeat offenders.

State moves to make roads safer

Alongside local action, New York state is also stepping in to boost road safety. The DMV has put forward a new point system scheduled to kick in February 2026, which will slap heavier penalties on reckless drivers. For instance, a DWI will add 11 points to a driver’s record—enough to trigger a suspension. Speeding in school or construction zones will result in an 8-point penalty. Additionally, the DMV wants to extend the period for license suspensions from 18 to 24 months, ensuring tougher consequences for dangerous behavior.

Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said, “Drivers who hide their license plate act like they’re above the law and put everyone at risk.” This shows how serious the city is about keeping its roads under control and making them safer for everyone.

New York City’s push against ghost cars is a major effort to ensure that congestion pricing delivers on its promise: less traffic and cleaner air. By combining strict enforcement with public input, the city hopes to set an example for other urban areas dealing with similar challenges.

On the same topic :

California DMV lawsuit challenges Tesla's self-driving claims
Ford

Is Tesla About to Be Banned in California? This Bombshell Is Gaining Traction

Cybertruck left charging during Arizona heatwave stops responding
Topics

He Left His Cybertruck Plugged In for 2 Weeks During a Heatwave — Here’s What Really Happened

Elon Musk's Hollywood drive-in diner: A retro-futuristic experience
Topics

Long-Awaited Elon Musk Retro Diner Finally Opens in This State

Los Angeles tow truck scandal: over 140 vehicles recovered in illegal towing operation
Topics

Van Nuys Towing Scam Busted: Police Seize Over 140 Vehicles in Major Crackdown

Radical new design: the C9 Chevrolet Corvette sedan concept
Chevrolet

Corvette C9: The New Four-Door Version That’s Set to Divide Fans

Volkswagen ID.4 lease offer: A groundbreaking deal in the EV market
Topics

Unbelievable but True: This Electric SUV Costs Less Than \$99 a Month

Leave a Comment

© 2024 | Thenewswheel.com  | All rights reserved

Share to...
BlueskyBufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramThreadsTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly