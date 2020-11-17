No Comments

Next-Gen 2021 Toyota Mirai Gets Glow Up, RWD

Photo: Toyota

It’s already been just over six years since Toyota unveiled the first Mirai, a midsize hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. Now, the automaker is officially launching the all-new, second-generation 2021 Mirai, featuring dramatically enhanced styling, improved passenger comfort, and even more range.

It will arrive at U.S. dealerships in December.

Styling upgrades

The Toyota lineup has been going through an evolution of style over the past couple of years, and the first-gen Mirai seemed a little behind the times. The 2021 model is a stark departure from its predecessor in terms of design.

Before, it looked like a Prius — but now, it looks more like a Lexus. Sporty and emotional, with coupe-like proportions that aren’t just visual: indeed, the Mirai now has rear-wheel drive rather than front-wheel drive, meaning it’s not only sportier in appearance but under the hood as well.

The car’s dimensions have grown a little. It’s 3.3 inches longer, and with all the powertrain components having been shuffled round, Toyota was able to significantly improve interior passenger space. Combined with luxurious materials and a genuinely svelte dashboard, you ought to feel much more relaxed inside the new 2021 Toyota Mirai.

High-tech features

Every 2021 Toyota Mirai is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, the latest version of the automaker’s advanced suite of driver-assistive technologies. You can read all about it here.

Every new Mirai also gets a very slick 12.3-inch multimedia touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Amazon Alexa compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, and a 14-speaker JBL sound system.

Upgrading to the XLE trim doesn’t get you a lot — just heated seats, dual-zone climate control, power-folding mirrors with puddle lights, and manual rear seat sunshades.

On the other hand, the Limited trim is the one to get if you’re in the market for a Mirai. It adds a color HUD, three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and a dual-fixed panoramic moonroof with power sliding shade. Oh, and there’s even a rear touch-screen control panel with its own audio, climate, and sunshade controls.

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

The last we heard about the 2021 Mirai, Toyota said it was targeting a 400-mile range. However, there has been no update on that front just yet. Still, even if Toyota simply copy-pasted the current Mirai’s 312-mile range and five-minute recharge time, we wouldn’t have very much to complain about.