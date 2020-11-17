 Added on November 17, 2020  Kurt Verlin   , , , ,
No Comments

Next-Gen 2021 Toyota Mirai Gets Glow Up, RWD

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
2021 Toyota Mirai Limited in blue
Photo: Toyota

It’s already been just over six years since Toyota unveiled the first Mirai, a midsize hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. Now, the automaker is officially launching the all-new, second-generation 2021 Mirai, featuring dramatically enhanced styling, improved passenger comfort, and even more range.

It will arrive at U.S. dealerships in December.

Toyota Safety Sense: Learn more about this incredible technology

Styling upgrades

The Toyota lineup has been going through an evolution of style over the past couple of years, and the first-gen Mirai seemed a little behind the times. The 2021 model is a stark departure from its predecessor in terms of design.

Before, it looked like a Prius — but now, it looks more like a Lexus. Sporty and emotional, with coupe-like proportions that aren’t just visual: indeed, the Mirai now has rear-wheel drive rather than front-wheel drive, meaning it’s not only sportier in appearance but under the hood as well.

The car’s dimensions have grown a little. It’s 3.3 inches longer, and with all the powertrain components having been shuffled round, Toyota was able to significantly improve interior passenger space. Combined with luxurious materials and a genuinely svelte dashboard, you ought to feel much more relaxed inside the new 2021 Toyota Mirai.

New Toyota: 2021 Tacoma pickup gets new special editions

High-tech features

Every 2021 Toyota Mirai is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, the latest version of the automaker’s advanced suite of driver-assistive technologies. You can read all about it here.

Every new Mirai also gets a very slick 12.3-inch multimedia touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Amazon Alexa compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, and a 14-speaker JBL sound system.

Upgrading to the XLE trim doesn’t get you a lot — just heated seats, dual-zone climate control, power-folding mirrors with puddle lights, and manual rear seat sunshades.

On the other hand, the Limited trim is the one to get if you’re in the market for a Mirai. It adds a color HUD, three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and a dual-fixed panoramic moonroof with power sliding shade. Oh, and there’s even a rear touch-screen control panel with its own audio, climate, and sunshade controls.

  • 2021 Toyota Mirai XLE front end
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Mirai XLE rear end
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Mirai Limited sunshade
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Mirai Limited touch screen
    Photo: Toyota
  • 2021 Toyota Mirai Limited dashboard
    Photo: Toyota

The last we heard about the 2021 Mirai, Toyota said it was targeting a 400-mile range. However, there has been no update on that front just yet. Still, even if Toyota simply copy-pasted the current Mirai’s 312-mile range and five-minute recharge time, we wouldn’t have very much to complain about.