No Comments

Next-Gen Mazda SUVs Are Set for a Shake-Up

Photo: Mazda

Following the reveal of the updated 2022 CX-5, which will no longer be available with front-wheel drive, Mazda has announced that all of its 2022 “CX” models are receiving the same treatment, including the CX-30 and CX-9.

There’s been a lot of news regarding the Japanese automaker’s future products, and while some of the details are still vague, one thing is clear: expect Mazda’s SUV lineup to get a shake-up, or at least a few new entries.

A new report out of Australia claims the automaker will launch a new line of rear-wheel-drive SUVs next year, including a possible CX-5 replacement, based on a new longitudinal platform using a family of inline six-cylinder gasoline, diesel, and hybrid powertrains.

However, Mazda has denied the next CX-5 crossover would use this new architecture. That may be little more than a technicality, as Mazda is expected to launch a new SUV called the CX-50 that would ride on that new architecture and then replace the CX-5.

At this stage, it’s not entirely clear whether the CX-50 would be offered alongside the CX-5 or actually replace it. The latter is currently the automaker’s bestselling vehicle and coming off a fresh redesign. Replacing it with a significantly different and more expensive product (two extra cylinders and standard AWD or RWD make this a given) is a big gamble.

Still, Mazda effectively replaced the CX-3 with the CX-30 after a single transition year, and it’s possible the CX-9 will also become the CX-90. My expectation is that Mazda’s end-goal is to offer a wider range of SUVs (at least four or five) with the “CX-##” nomenclature. The current CX-5 could become the CX-50 or get slotted somewhere else in the next-gen Mazda SUV lineup with a different name befitting its place in the new structure.