Nissan Introduces Acoustic Meta-Material at 2020 CES

Photo: Nissan

You next Nissan could offer an even more quiet and comfortable ride, thanks to a new feat of engineering the automaker unveiled at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. Dubbed “acoustic meta-material,” this sound-deadening substance is designed to be both lightweight and versatile.

Check out the video below to see how Nissan engineers present this innovation.

Practical and affordable

Photo: Nissan

Thanks to its honeycomb-like structure, acoustic meta-material is capable of blocking sounds within the 500-1200 hertz range, which covers the bulk of engine and road noise you typically hear when taking a drive. In addition to the material’s hexagon-shaped mesh, it’s covered with a thin plastic film that prevents vibrating air from passing through — and transmitting noise.

Best of all, it doesn’t take a fortune to manufacture acoustic meta-material, and it won’t weigh down your car, either. Estimates suggest that acoustic meta-material will cost the same — or possibly less — to mass produce, when compared to the industry’s current standard sound-dampening products. And when compared to today’s sound-blocking rubber boards, acoustic meta-material is far more lightweight. That means you could soon be driving a car that’s both quieter and more efficient thanks to this wonder of engineering.

Coming soon to a Nissan near you?

Photo: Nissan

Although Nissan first introduced acoustic meta-material as part of the debut of the Nissan Ariya concept EV, the product has been in the works for over a decade. Back in 2008, Nissan engineers were working high-sensitivity antennas, and acoustic meta-material was developed to support that work. Plus, since the advent of quiet electric car motors, automotive engineers have been working hard to produce an affordable and efficient way to block road noise.

Although the Nissan Aryia was simply a concept model, we wouldn’t be surprised to see acoustic meta-material utilized in upcoming Nissan vehicles. It’s just too good to pass up — it’s affordable and relatively easy to implement, unlike many cool-yet-impractical things found on concept cars. And since it’s cheaper and more lightweight than its conventional noise-dampening counterpart, expect to see it used liberally throughout the cabin of future Nissan models.