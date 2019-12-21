No Comments

Nissan LEAF can Go Christmas Caroling with a New Downloadable Feature

Photo: Nissan

Just in time for the holidays, the Nissan LEAF received a cute and creative update to its pedestrian-warning sound system. Starting on December 20, 2019, you’ll be able to download a new jingle to alert pedestrians to your presence.

The LEAF’s regular tunes recently received some minor tweaks to their volume and tone. The festive versions combine the LEAF’s regular melodies with “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Jingle Bells.”

If you’d like to give your LEAF a festive spin, NISSAN has made it available through most popular streaming services. Just search for “Nissan LEAF Canto Carol” to find it.

You can download these until December 31, 2020. All proceeds collected during that time will be contributed to Urban Green Lab, a nonprofit organization that educates the public about sustainable lifestyles.

About the Nissan LEAF

The 2020 Nissan LEAF prioritizes safety for both passengers and pedestrians. The popular EV now comes standard with Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 technology. This suite of driver-assist technology includes blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, reverse automatic braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The LEAF is also loaded with convenient connectivity features, like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth capabilities. Plan the fastest route with Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation, and access your car’s unique features with the NissanConnect EV service. For instance, you can remotely start your car and adjust its climate control settings, so it’s already at a comfortable temperature when you get behind the wheel.

In addition to its advanced safety and connectivity technology, the Nissan LEAF offers remarkable efficiency. The standard LEAF has an EPA-estimated range of 150 miles, while the LEAF Plus earns a remarkable 226 miles. Both models offer regenerative braking capabilities thanks to B mode and the e-Pedal, which allows for one-pedal driving.