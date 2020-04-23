No Comments

What’s Up with the Name of the Nissan Qashqai?

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Qashqai is one of the brand’s most popular models in Canada. The small, sporty SUV proved to be an immediate hit thanks to its versatility and wealth of high-tech tools. However, when the Qashqai first debuted, its name raised more than a few eyebrows. That’s why we’ll be digging into the history of its mysterious moniker.

What’s in a name?

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Qashqai derives its names from a semi-nomadic Iranian tribe. The Qashqai people are renowned for their brave warriors and their beautiful textiles. Nissan chose the name because the automaker believed that drivers would embrace that nomadic, adventurous spirit.

However, when the model debuted, many drivers found the Qashqai name to be puzzling and difficult to pronounce. In response, Nissan Australia decided to give the rest of us a quick lesson.

To teach people how to pronounce the name, Nissan set up a coffee shop. Customers followed the familiar routine of giving the barista their name — except with a twist. The barista deliberately misspelled each name, prompting customers to take a closer look at their cup. Alongside their butchered moniker, they’d find the pronunciation of the Qashqai’s name (Cash-kai.)

About the 2020 Nissan Qashqai

Photo: Nissan

The Qashqai is a compact crossover SUV. It’s a bit smaller than the Rogue, but it doesn’t skimp on technology. The 2020 model comes with standard smartphone compatibility, a 7-inch touch screen, and the NissanConnect infotainment system. You can upgrade to enjoy a Bose audio system, ProPilot Assist, and all sorts of advanced driver-assist technologies, including traffic sign recognition.

The 2020 Qashqai sports bold new exterior styling. Its athletic new look includes a refreshed front end and available LED lights. The latest model also boasts more standard equipment and available all-wheel drive at every trim level.

Want to learn more? Check out our in-depth look at the updates to the 2020 Nissan Qashqai.