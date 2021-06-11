No Comments

Nissan Releases Pricing for 2022 Pathfinder

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

The all-new Nissan Pathfinder offers a bold design, and improved performance thanks to its all-new Intelligent 4WD with seven-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector, and a maximum towing capability of 6,000 pounds when properly equipped. Available later this month at your local Nissan dealership and Nissan dealerships across the country, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder boasts a starting MSRP of $33,410.

Available Now: 2020 Nissan Pathfinder

“At a starting price comparable to the previous model year, the high-value, all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder provides the rugged capability, flexibility, and connectivity ideal for unforgettable family adventures,” said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. “Once the all-new Pathfinder hits dealer lots, customers will be able to have a summer’s road trip unlike any other thanks to all the vehicle has to offer.”

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder offers a choice of four trim levels, all available in either 2WD or 4WD.

The Pathfinder S 2WD starts at $33,410; the Pathfinder SV 2WD starts at $36,200; the Pathfinder SL 2WD starts at $39,590; and the Pathfinder Platinum 2WD starts at $46,190.

The Pathfinder S 4WD starts at $35,310; the Pathfinder SV 4WD starts at $38,100; the Pathfinder SL 4WD starts at $41,490, and the Pathfinder Platinum 4WD starts at $48,090.

Whatever trim you choose, you will need to factor in an additional destination and handling fee of $1,150.

In addition to an all-new rugged look, the 2022 Pathfinder offers available captain’s chairs in the second row and prioritizes technology designed for your safety and entertainment. The available 10-8-inch Head-up Display is all-new for 2022. A 12.3-inch digital dashboard keeps you informed while the ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link monitors the road ahead to help you better navigate your journey.

Safety Focus: Nissan to expand its standard Safety Shield 360 suite to 10 vehicles

The automaker’s suite of six advanced driver-assist technologies, Nissan Safety Shield 360, comes standard on the 2022 Pathfinder. Dangers in front of you and behind you are monitored by Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, under proper conditions. Changing lanes is easier with Blind Spot Warning. Lane Departure Warning helps you maintain a safe position while High Beam Assist lights up your path.