Nissan Turns the JUKE into a Jukebox with a Custom Playlist

Photo: Nissan

There’s nothing like a little in-car karaoke session — and there’s no better vehicle to serve as your personal a jukebox than the Nissan Juke. This peppy crossover boasts a Bose Personal Plus audio system, and it’s been rocking the international market. So, to celebrate its success, the Nissan Design Europe team has curated a playlist to jazz up your daily drive.

Upbeat, uplifting, and fun

Photo: Nissan

Nissan’s playlist contains a range of tunes that practically beg you to sing along. It boasts everything from modern hits like Lady Gaga’s Rain on Me and Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now to classics like Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones.

Motivational speaker Danny Bent sung his praises for the playlist and the Nissan Juke. “I love that Nissan JUKE is encouraging motorists to sing in their cars. The playlist is full to the max with cracking tunes everybody can enjoy and, even better, sing along to. Belt them out people and fill your day with positivity.”

A bespoke listening experience

Photo: Nissan

The Bose Personal Plus audio system isn’t your average set of speakers; it’s tailor-made for the JUKE’s cabin. This eight-speaker system features optimal placement, so you can enjoy rich, immersive sound, allowing you to soak up every last note of bass and treble. When equipped with this upscale sound system, the Juke sports exclusive front headrest speakers for a 3D, surround-sound experience.

This premium listening experience is woven into the very fabric of the Nissan JUKE. “Development of the bespoke Bose audio system for JUKE began in Japan at the very outset of the engineering phase for the new car,” explained Kate Andrews, a Senior Audio Engineer at Nissan Technical Centre Europe. “Nissan and Bose’s audio engineers in Europe then picked up the baton, working together to ensure that the design, positioning, and tuning of the audio reproduction is uniquely optimised for the JUKE, resulting in its class-leading audio experience.”

Currently, the Nissan JUKE isn’t available in the United States. However, you can still get your kicks with the Nissan Kicks. The Nissan Kicks offers both similar styling and the available Bose Personal Plus audio system. Check out our model overview to learn more.