Nissan UK Provides Free Vehicles to Healthcare Workers

Photo: Nissan

Although medical workers always work hard to keep everyone safe and healthy, during these unprecedented times, they’re facing a massive amount of strain. Nissan UK seeks to lighten some of that burden by offering over 100 free vehicles to National Health Service workers.

Free transportation during trying times

The 2020 Nissan Qashqai is one of the free loaner vehicles to be distributed to healthcare workers

Photo: Nissan

Nissan UK brought together over 30 dealers to donate vehicles to support frontline healthcare workers. These included popular models like the Micra, Qashqai, Juke, and LEAF. Before being donated, these vehicles served as courtesy shuttles and test-drive models.

Nissan really thought of everything to make this act of charity run as smoothly as possible. Every donated model will come with free insurance and roadside assistance service. Plus, LEAF recipients won’t need to worry about finding a charging station — the donors are even providing free access to a charging station.

To receive a vehicle, an NHS worker needs to be at least 25 years old and have a clean driving record. To register for a chance at one of these models, interested NHS workers should fill out a form on the Nissan UK website. Since there’s a finite number of vehicles available, the automaker encourages the neediest drivers to apply quickly. You’ll be contacted if you’re within a 20-mile radius of a donor with an available vehicle.

Nissan’s efforts to support critical workers

Photo: Nissan

This isn’t Nissan’s only show of support for frontline workers serving during this time of crisis. Previously, the automaker extended free roadside assistance services for key workers — even if their vehicles are outside of the typical mileage and warranty limits. Available services include roadside repairs and towing to the nearest Nissan dealership service center.

In addition to providing roadside assistance, Nissan is also working hard to produce personal protective equipment for healthcare providers. Currently, the Sunderland plant is slated to provide 100,000 face visors per week to frontline NHS workers.