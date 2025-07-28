No Rent, No Strings: At 36, She Lives on the Road for Just \$1,305 a Month

In a world where most people stick to the usual path, Ashley Kaye picked a different one. Leaving behind a traditional life in Wisconsin to travel the globe, she dives into the ups and downs of living on the road. Her story is all about ditching the norm and diving into a life packed with surprises and exploration.

The choice to start fresh

Back in 2019, Ashley set out on what was supposed to be a simple scuba diving vacation in Honduras. During that trip, she met someone who lived out of a suitcase, and it lit a spark in her. “He told me he wished he had done it sooner because it’s so much easier and cheaper than you think,” she recalls. That chat pushed her to boldly leave her career and life in Wisconsin behind.

By 2020, things were set in motion. With roughly $37,000 saved up, she handed in her notice and stepped into the unknown. At first, she struggled with having nothing on her calendar. “I didn’t know how to just do nothing. The first few months were really hard,” she admits. But as she grew more comfortable and found her groove on the road, she knew there was no turning back.

A world full of experiences

Over the next three years, Ashley jumped from one destination to the next. One standout was an unforgettable trip to South Africa. Things took an exciting turn in 2022 when a couple slid into her Instagram DMs about their overlanding trip—a way of exploring off the beaten path using a vehicle.

Inspired by this new idea, Ashley decided to pick up a Toyota Tacoma truck in South Dakota for $42,934 after selling her childhood home in Wisconsin for $320,000. She then drove down to Baja California, Mexico, in March 2023 to give the truck a full makeover. The upgrades came to over $50,000 and included:

buying a camper

installing solar power

swapping out the truck bed

upgrading the suspension and tires

custom-fitting a bumper

putting in an electric cooler

Hitting the road on the pan-american highway

With her tricked-out ride ready, Ashley set out along the Pan-American Highway, starting in Denver. This legendary road stretches from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska all the way to Ushuaia in Argentina. “It’s really an incredible way to travel because you get to set your own pace,” she says. That kind of freedom let her stick around longer at some of the most beautiful spots along the way.

While there’s plenty of freedom, long drives come with their own headaches—like dealing with border paperwork and other hassles. Still, she takes these bumps in stride as just another part of the adventure.

Daily life on the road

Every day on the road means early wake-ups and drives lasting five to seven hours. Every month, she budgets $556 for gas and $453 for food to keep things running smoothly. Living in the tight space of her camper hasn’t been a problem: “The easiest part for me is being comfortable in very small spaces.”

Her setup includes handy solutions like a box toilet and a portable shower bag. Staying connected is a must, so she spends $96 a month on cellphone service and $200 on Starlink internet.

She also splurges on experiences—dropping over $6,000 on activities like scuba diving in the Galápagos Islands, which adds a whole new layer to her travels.

Tackling daily hurdles and looking ahead

One of her biggest challenges? The endless cycle of setting up and breaking down camp—a bit like having to make your bed every day. “Even though it is very simple… if you’re somebody who doesn’t [make your bed], it feels like a burden,” she says.

Looking forward to the end of the year, she’s mulling over her next move. She might sell her reliable truck, but for now, she’s not sure if she wants to settle back in the U.S. or check out new adventures in places like France or Spain, where renting out property could bring in some extra income.

Ashley Kaye’s journey gives us a peek into a life far removed from the ordinary. It invites us to think about our own choices when it comes to the balance between freedom and comfort, and it might just encourage a few of us to hit the road and discover what lies beyond the familiar.