Notable Subaru Lineup Changes for the 2025 Model Year

As Subaru moves into the 2025 model year, what can we expect from the automaker’s lineup of sedans, SUVs, and performance cars? Here’s a closer look at all the new, refreshed, and carried-over 2025 models that will be available at Subaru dealerships across the United States.

All-new Subaru models for 2025

2025 Forester: The popular Forester SUV sports a full redesign for 2025. It rides on a new, strengthened chassis and shows off a sleeker exterior look with standard 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. The interior is designed to be quieter and more durable. Other highlights include an updated suite of EyeSight safety technologies, twin 7-inch touchscreens or an available 11.6-inch configuration, and a new Emergency Stop Assist system that works in conjunction with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control. Higher trim levels add a new foot-operated hands-free power rear liftgate.

2025 WRX tS: Subaru hasn’t announced changes for existing models in the 2025 WRX performance car lineup, but we do know that the automaker will be adding a new WRX tS (tuned by STI) trim. It’s likely to slot between TR and GT trim levels. Key features for the WRX tS include electronically controlled STI-tuned suspension damping; Drive Mode Select with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings; and high-performance Brembo brakes. It’ll also feature 19-inch multi-spoke wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and Recaro Performance Design front seats in blue-accented black Ultrasuede.

Refreshed and updated models

2025 Ascent: For 2025, the Accent three-row SUV lineup sheds the Base trim and makes Premium the entry-level option. It adds a Bronze Edition trim with bronze-finished cladding and wheels on the exterior and bronze stitching inside the cabin. Also new is the Onyx Edition Touring trim, which boasts a black leather-wrapped steering wheel with green stitching and black Nappa leather seats with silver stitching. Plus, the 2025 Ascent now comes standard with these safety features: Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Emergency Stop Assist.

Carry-over models

These Subaru models were all introduced, redesigned, or significantly updated in recent model years, so they’re unlikely to show up with major new features or looks for 2025.

2025 Crosstrek

2025 Outback

2025 Solterra

2025 Impreza

2025 BRZ

Discontinued models

2025 Legacy: As reported earlier this year, 2025 will be the final model year for this midsize sedan. As it exits the Subaru lineup, the Legacy adds more standard equipment to its midlevel Limited trim, including a power moonroof, an 11.6-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation, and a heated steering wheel.

It’s safe to expect even more changes from Subaru in future model years. Earlier this year, the automaker announced that it will be adding three EV models developed with Toyota by 2026, along with four others by 2028. Crosstrek and Forester hybrids are in the works as well.