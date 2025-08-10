Oil Change at the Dealership: She Finds Out the Technician Did Nothing — but Still Charged Her

A recent TikTok post has stirred up a debate about how trustworthy dealership car servicing really is. A woman known as Gabbattack (@gabbattackkk) shared her story about a routine oil change for her Toyota Tundra at the Cerritos Toyota dealer, AutoNation. The whole process took almost four hours and cost $120, leaving the couple wondering if they actually got what they paid for.

Discovery raises red flags

The problem popped up when Gabbattack’s husband tried to attach a skid plate to the truck’s undercarriage and instead found it covered in a thick layer of mud. Even more surprising, the oil filter and its bolt were still all muddy, which calls into question whether the oil change was done properly. In her TikTok video, Gabbattack couldn’t hide her disbelief, saying, “I don’t know about you but that does not look like a brand-new oil filter.”

Public response and shared stories

The video quickly racked up over 429,000 views as people jumped in with advice and their own similar experiences. Some folks shared practical tips, like marking oil filters with a sharpie to be sure they get replaced during servicing. One commenter said, “I marked a dot on oil filters with a sharpie so I know they are changed! My mechanic told me that trick.” Others voiced their frustration with dealership services in general, with one user bemoaning, “This is why I do my oil changes myself. The dealers are absolutely terrible.”

People also pointed out that similar issues have cropped up with other car brands like Nissan and Honda. One person recalled a visit to a Honda dealership where they were told their tires had been rotated—only to later learn that nothing had really been done.

What this means for car owners

This incident has brought up some serious questions about how transparent and reliable dealership services really are. Some viewers suggested reporting these instances to the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) to push for accountability from service providers. It turns out this isn’t just a Toyota problem; it’s a concern for owners of different makes and models.

Car owners might want to take a few extra steps when getting their vehicles serviced. Some handy tips include:

Asking for detailed invoices showing every service performed

Doing a quick check of your car before you head out of the dealership

Asking technicians to walk you through the work they did

Requesting that old parts be returned to you for peace of mind

Moving toward a fix

In light of the situation, Gabbattack’s husband is planning to go back to the dealership and voice their concerns directly. Both Gabbattack and Toyota have been reached out to for comments, although nothing has been updated yet.

This whole episode is a good reminder for car owners to keep an eye on their vehicle servicing appointments and push for more transparency from service providers. As more people speak up online and share their own experiences, it really underscores the need for people to stand up for solid service standards in the car care world.