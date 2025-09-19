One-Owner 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Hits the Market for the First Time

Painted in Royal Maroon and sold through Culver City Ford, this Boss 429 is considered a documented one-of-one. Its emergence on the market represents a unique intersection of automotive preservation, racing history, and collector prestige.

The 1969 Boss 429 Mustang wasn’t just another muscle car. It was the product of a very specific moment in American automotive history, one that revolved around Ford’s push to dominate NASCAR’s high-speed circuits. The car required reengineering from the ground up, all to homologate a massive 429 cubic-inch V8 for competition. That same engineering DNA still resides in this particular example, untouched and preserved since delivery.

What makes this car even more significant is its provenance. According to Yahoo Autos, it was purchased new in Southern California, has never left the state, and remains accompanied by its original black license plates, build sheets, and registration documents. It’s also listed in the official Boss 429 Registry, reinforcing its authenticity and historical importance.

Unique Provenance and Factory Specification

Delivered through Culver City Ford in 1969, this Boss 429 was the only one sold by the dealership in Royal Maroon, a color that was applied to just 122 of the 850 units built that year. The vehicle retains its original numbers-matching engine, a Toploader four-speed manual transmission, and a 9-inch Traction-Lok differential. The interior has never been restored and features the original black bucket seats, center console, and period-correct trim.

Supporting documentation includes build sheets, invoices, and registration records collected over the vehicle’s 56-year lifespan. This archive not only reinforces its one-owner story but also solidifies its value in the collector community. It’s precisely these elements—originality, documentation, and rarity—that set it apart.

Engineering Adapted for Racing Standards

The Boss 429 project was born from Ford’s desire to compete in NASCAR’s engine wars. Because the 429 cubic-inch semi-hemi V8 was too large for the standard Mustang chassis, Ford contracted Kar Kraft to modify each unit by hand. This reengineering process involved relocating the shock towers, strengthening the frame, and adjusting the suspension to accommodate the motor’s bulk and power.

Officially, the engine was rated at 375 horsepower, though it was widely believed to produce significantly more. The V8 was designed to endure high-RPM operation, making it suitable not just for street use but also for race conditions. This particular car remains equipped with factory decals, further emphasizing its untouched mechanical state.

Market Value and Collector Appeal

Listed at $595,000, the car’s price reflects more than just its specifications—it embodies its heritage. Collector demand for models like the Boss 429 has grown due to their limited production numbers and racing pedigree. This car, being a one-owner example with unmatched documentation, sits at the high end of that spectrum.

According to the listing by Stephen Becker Automotive Group, the vehicle has been recently serviced to ensure roadworthiness but has not undergone any cosmetic or mechanical restoration. It’s this preservation that appeals most to high-end collectors who prioritize authenticity over enhancement. The dealership, with nearly five decades of experience in collector car sales, describes the offering as “investment-grade,” noting that its combination of originality and provenance is unlikely to be seen again.