Overland Journal Names Colorado ZR2 Bison Truck of the Year

Overland Journal introduced a new award this year, called the Overland Truck of the Year. The award rates trucks in a variety of categories, including full-size truck, SUV, and adventure motorcycles. The winner in the midsize truck category is the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison.

Five midsize pickups vied for the title in addition to the Colorado ZR2 Bison. They were the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier, and Jeep Gladiator.

The editors evaluated characteristics such as reliability, efficiency, durability, and payload capability for each truck. They also put the trucks through real-world tests, both on paved and unpaved terrain, covering thousands of miles. Testing took nearly a year to complete.

“Our 2019 Overland Truck of the Year (midsize) goes to the Bison. Just a list of its features makes it the truck we always wanted, only better,” said Overland Journal editor Scott Brady. “It is available with a small-displacement turbo-diesel, front and rear locking differentials, a winch-ready steel front bumper, steel rear bumper with 1/4 panel protection, full-length rock sliders, and class-leading suspension. It checks all the boxes.”

Colorado ZR2 Bison power

When properly equipped, the Colorado ZR2 Bison has the strength to carry a maximum weight of 1,325 pounds. The available diesel engine option, a 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel, boasts 186 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain delivers the power and response you want for a thrilling driving experience.

Colorado ZR2 Bison off-road features

Thanks to its stellar engineering, the Colorado ZR2 Bison makes off-roading look and feel easy. The ZR2 Bison’s off-roading-ready features include large fender flares, five skid plates, ZR2 Bison-specific 17×8-inch aluminum wheels, cast-iron control arms, modified rear axle, wider rear and front tracks, and Revolutionary Multimatic DSSV dampers. The Colorado ZR2 Bison bests the suspension lift of the formidable Colorado Z71 by 2 inches.

