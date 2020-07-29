No Comments

Paying Tribute to the Designer of the Datsun 240Z

Whether or not you recognize Yoshihiko Matsuo’s name, you can probably recognize his most famous design — the Datsun 240Z. Recently, the famed Nissan designer passed away at the age of 86. Here’s a look back at his life and career.

Putting Nissan on the map

A vintage advertisement for the Datsun 240Z

Photo: JOHN LLOYD via CC

Yoshihiko Matsuo first joined the Nissan team in 1959. He made a big splash with his innovative suggestions for the Datsun 410. He impressed the automaker’s leadership so much that he was given leadership over the Datsun 240Z design team.

Although Matsuo and his team of designers were responsible for the car’s styling, they had to work with its engineering constraints in mind. This involved balancing the vehicle’s looks and aerodynamics with its materials and manufacturing costs. The end result was a revolutionary vehicle that helped establish Nissan as a globally beloved brand.

Nissan senior vice president of global design Alfonso Albaisa expressed the automaker’s sadness for the loss of the legendary designer. “He was an incredible designer and influencer who created the original 240Z and other Nissan vehicles,” stated Albaisa. “What he and his team created in the Z was a revolution of design that expressed Nissan’s DNA in one vehicle.”

Legacy of the Datsun 240Z

The Datsun 240Z was also known as the Fairlady Z

Photo: TTTNIS via CC

When the model debuted in 1969, it took the world by storm. This sleek, sporty model was Japan’s first true foray into the world of sports cars. To give you an idea of its impact, Forbes compares the Datsun 240Z’s debut to the introduction of the Sony Walkman or Nintendo Gameboy.

The brand-new Datsun 240Z quickly outpaced the competition with its stunning good looks, impressive specs, and affordable price tag. When it first hit the market, the Datsun 240Z sold for a mere $3,500. To put that in today’s dollars, that’s around $23,000 — not a bad price for a stylish sports car that offers dynamic handling and plenty of power for its time. It boasted disc brakes, independent suspension, and a 2.4-liter inline-six-cylinder that delivered a respectable 150 horsepower.

Matsuo’s legacy lives on in today’s Nissan 370Z and the rumored upcoming 400Z, which is expected to debut some time in 2021.