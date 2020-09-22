No Comments

2021 Ford Ranger Gets Tremor Off-Road Package

2021 Ford Ranger Tremor with optional graphics package

Photo: Ford

Following in the massive treads of the 2020 Super Duty, the 2021 Ford Ranger gets its own Tremor Off-Road Package. Ford hails the newest version of its midsize truck as the most off-road-ready factory-built Ranger ever sold in America. (At least until the Ranger Raptor hopefully finds its way over here.)

What’s in the Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package?

32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX tires

Photo: Ford

Now, with mud!

Photo: Ford

FOX 2.0 monotube dampers

Photo: Ford

A sturdy underbelly

Photo: Ford

Sweet hoop steps

Photo: Ford

Six-switch auxiliary power bank

Photo: Ford

With the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor, it’s all about the numbers. You get a factory suspension lift, which increases ground clearance to 9.7 inches. The approach and breakover angles both get a boost at a respective 30.9 degrees and 24.2 degrees. Suspension travel is up, too, increasing to 6.5 inches in the front and 8.1 inches in the back.

This all means that the Ranger Tremor is uniquely equipped to get just all sorts of crazy on the trail. Helping out it are 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX tires, FOX 2.0 monotube dampers, retuned shocks and springs, and a less stiff anti-roll bar.

The Ranger Tremor builds on the FX4 Off-Road Package, meaning it gets gotta-have-its like a frame-mounted steel bash plate, skid plates, and the Terrain Management System with Trail Control. You also get a pair of rear recovery hooks and a six switch AUX power bank that makes it easier to operate add-ons like winches at different amp loads.

Oh, and it’s stylish, too, thanks to a Magnetic-painted grille surround, unique badging, and an optional graphics package. Inside, you get Miko suede inserts and embroidered Tremor seatbacks.

Not bad for an extra $4,290 MSRP on top of the base price of a Ranger XLT or Lariat SuperCrew 4×4. Ford says production on the 2021 Ranger Tremor will begin next year. If you’re not planning on getting a Bronco or a Bronco Sport but still wanna get dirty, this one’s for you.

Photos: 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat with Tremor Off-Road Package

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford