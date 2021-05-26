No Comments

[Photos] 2022 Toyota Highlander Goes Bronze

Photo: Toyota

Tired of blacked-out special edition models that look like they’re trying way too hard to be sinister and cool? Check out the new 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition, which gives the family SUV a truly distinct and sophisticated style you won’t find on very many other cars.

The new edition is offered exclusively on Highlander Hybrid XLE models, which we like to think is Toyota’s way of rewarding people for driving more efficiently. Its most striking feature is the 18-inch bronze wheels, though there are various interior styling modifications too, including bronze stitching, illuminated bronze sills, and seats inspired by American mid-century modern design, making the car almost look like a museum showpiece — but one you’d actually want to drive.

On top of the unique design elements, the 2022 Highlander Hybrid XLE Bronze Edition also adds a fair amount of equipment: rain-sensing wipers, hands-free power tailgate, digital rearview mirror, in-dash ambient lighting, LED-strip daytime running lights, 10-way driver’s seat with memory function, and a 1500-watt power outlet.

The Highlander Bronze Edition is available with either FWD or AWD and gets a Toyota-estimated 36 combined mpg rating, which would be a game-changer. Toyota also worked hard to design the battery pack in such a way that it would not compromise passenger and cargo space, meaning that the Highlander Hybrid delivers all of the perks of a large family SUV without the mileage penalty that you’d normally expect.

The automaker hasn’t revealed when the Bronze Edition will appear at dealerships, though we expect no sooner than fall 2021 — seeing as that’s when the regular model will become available.