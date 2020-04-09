No Comments

[PHOTOS] Mazda Unveils 100th Anniversary Edition Models

The Mazda recently reached its 100th anniversary, and to celebrate, the Japanese automaker has released a lineup of special-edition models. Each one takes inspiration from the brand’s first car, the R360 Coupe. Here’s a look at how these stylish vehicles merge the past and the present.

A sneak peek at the 100th Anniversary models

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Paying tribute to the R360, the new special-edition models sport a similar color scheme and exclusive badging. Each one will boast a Snowflake White Pearl Mica exterior along with bold red accents.

On the outside, you’ll find a red roof along with a badge that reads “100 Years 1920 – 2020” on the front fender. Each wheel cap is adorned with a red-and-black rendition of the 100th Anniversary Special logo. Inside the cabin, these retro-inspired special editions sport stylish red leather seats, red carpet, and plenty of 100th Anniversary Special logos. You’ll find this exclusive design on the floor mats and embossed into the headrests. Even the key fob sports this commemorative design.

About the R360 Coupe

Photo: Mazda

Despite the fact that Mazda Motor Co. is celebrating its big 100, the R360 Coupe was only released in 1960. It hit the scene with a two-cylinder engine that pumped out 16 horsepower and maxed out at 52 mph. This prototypical kei car also offered a four-speed manual transmission alongside an available two-speed automatic. The R360 Coupe also featured a charming design, with rounded headlights along with a colored roof and a contrasting white body.

100 years of Mazda

Photo: Mazda

At its inception in 1920, the company we now know as Mazda was named the Toyo Cork Kogyo Co. of Hiroshima. As the title suggests, the company manufactured corks, not cars. It wasn’t until 1931 that Toyo Cork Kogyo released a “vehicle” — a three-wheeled rickshaw called the Mazda-Go. During WWII, Mazda poured its resources into producing military equipment, much like many other manufacturing companies around the world. The manufacturer released its first passenger vehicle in 1960, and in 1984, changed its name from Toyo Kogyo to the familiar Mazda moniker that we all know and love.

Currently, Mazda has not confirmed a price or release date for these special edition models. Given the current global pandemic, it’s likely they won’t hit the market until late in the year.