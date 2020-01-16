No Comments

[Photos] Say Hello to the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 and Denali

Photo: GMC

Back in August of 2019, we first got word of the upcoming off-road-ready 2021 GMC Canyon AT4. Now, GMC is offering a first look at this capable new truck. Check it out below.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

AT4: Built for adventure

“This is a truck created with outdoor adventurers in mind,” said Duncan Aldred, the vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “The Canyon AT4 is a perfect complement to the driver’s other passions and appreciation of the details, whether that’s a mountain bike, a snowboard or their truck.”

Indeed, this new model proves that you don’t have to sacrifice style for capability. The Canyon AT4 sports an aggressive new look, with dark chrome accents, a bigger grille, and striking red recovery hooks. It’s just as stylish on the inside, too, thanks to its premium Kalahari stitching and embroidered headrests.

Of course, the 2021 Canyon AT4 has more than good looks. Its boasts standard capability-boosting equipment like off-road-tuned suspension, advanced hill descent control, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, a four-wheel drive system with an Eaton G80 automatic locking differential, and transfer case skid plates for extra durability.

“The new 2021 Canyon AT4 broadens the appeal to midsize truck customers who live an active lifestyle,” explained Aldred. “Much like the Sierra AT4 has attracted new customers from outside GMC, the Canyon AT4 will attract outdoor enthusiasts looking for a premium midsize truck to GMC with the capability, technology and refinement they’ve come to expect.”

GMC further elevates the Denali

The 2021 model year also brings some exciting changes to the range-topping Denali trim level. This upscale truck now sports a redesigned grille with a more sophisticated pattern. On the outside, it dons 20-inch aluminum wheels, 5-inch chrome assist steps, and plenty of chrome accents. In the cabin, you can indulge in standard heated and ventilated front seats, open-pore ash wood trim, aluminum accents, and a heated steering wheel. Plus, you can opt for the refined Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere interior color theme to heighten the Canyon Denali’s sophistication even further. Unfortunately, the automaker hasn’t provided any pictures of the updated Denali model.

Both models will boast a 3.6-liter V6 engine, which boasts best-in-class 308 horsepower. You can also opt for the 2.8-liter diesel, which delivers 369 lb-ft of torque.

The 2021 Canyon will roll onto dealership lots later in 2020. We’ll bring you the full details as they become available.