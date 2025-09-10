Planning to Buy a Nissan Next Year? Here’s What You’ll Pay

This pricing update comes as the automaker reportedly prepares to discontinue two of its more affordable sedans, the Versa and Altima, after 2025. With those models potentially exiting the market, buyers looking for budget-friendly options may find fewer choices within Nissan’s range as costs continue to inch upward.

As detailed by Motor1, the new figures reflect shifts in destination charges, added packages, and performance upgrades in some trims. Though no major overhauls have been introduced in most cases, Nissan is clearly positioning itself toward a slightly more premium tier, especially within its SUV and truck offerings.

Price Bumps Across Compact and Electric Vehicles

Among the least impacted is the 2026 Nissan Kicks, which now starts at $23,925 including destination—a $705 rise over the 2025 version. This compact crossover remains one of the brand’s cheapest vehicles, and even the range-topping SR AWD trim keeps below the $30,000 threshold at $29,655. The full range includes six configurations, with front-wheel and all-wheel drive options spanning the S, SV, and SR grades.

The Rogue, Nissan’s top-selling model in the US, now begins at $30,285 after a slight bump in destination charges. It uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. At the upper end, the Platinum AWD version hits $40,485. A new Dark Armor trim has been announced, featuring blacked-out design elements, though pricing for it hasn’t been published yet.

As for the Nissan Leaf, it’s been fully redesigned for 2026 into a crossover-like EV, featuring up to 303 miles of range in its higher trims. The S+ version is listed at $31,485, while the SV+ follows at $35,725. At the top sits the Platinum+, priced at $40,486. Three of the four trims use a 214-horsepower motor powered by a 75.0-kWh battery, while the base S trim—yet to be priced—will feature a 52.0-kWh pack and 175 hp motor when it arrives next spring.

Performance and Utility Get Incremental Upgrades

The 2026 Frontier experiences only minor adjustments, starting at $33,845 for the S 4×2, reflecting a $285 uptick. While no significant platform changes are evident, Nissan has updated equipment levels in the Pro trims and introduced a Dark Armor package for added aesthetic value.

Replacing the former SL as the top standard trim, the Pro-4X now costs $43,565, equipped with a crew cab and five-foot bed. A special edition, the Frontier Pro-4X R by Roush, pushes the price up to $47,960. This off-road variant includes an Ohlins 2.0 suspension setup, 17-inch wheels, and Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme tires. The Frontier lineup retains its 3.8-liter V6, producing 310 horsepower and 231 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Z gets a small hike, with the base Sport AT trim now starting at $44,215. The mid-level Performance jumps to $54,215 and now includes the newly launched Heritage Edition, which adds bronze wheels, carbon-fiber spoiler, and Midnight Purple paint—a nod to the GT-R. The Heritage Edition is exclusive to the Performance grade and adds $2,940 to the total. The Z Nismo remains the most expensive at $66,995.

Luxury Pushes Higher in Redesigned Armada

At the top end of Nissan’s lineup, the Armada becomes noticeably more expensive. Pricing for the base SV RWD starts at $61,030, while the high-end Platinum Reserve 4WD climbs to $82,740. That marks a $1,500 increase over the previous year’s entry model, despite minimal changes to design or hardware.

First redesigned for 2025, the 2026 Armada carries forward with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 rated at 425 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The Armada Nismo version delivers slightly more power and receives revised suspension tuning, along with distinct front and rear fascia designs.

Motor1 highlights that these pricing changes are just the beginning for the 2026 cycle. Additional announcements, particularly around the discontinuation of legacy sedans and final figures for yet-to-be-released trims like the Leaf S and Rogue Dark Armor, are expected in the coming months.