Polestar’s New Performance Electric Sedan Is Here. But Will It Be Available in the U.S.?

Polestar has officially unveiled its new performance sedan, the Polestar 5, at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, positioning it as a direct competitor to the Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air. This electric sedan offers a blend of advanced technology and impressive performance.

After years of teasers and anticipation, the Polestar 5 marks a critical development for the Swedish automaker. It’s the brand’s first car built on a bespoke platform, setting it apart from its previous models, which were based on shared platforms with Geely.

A New Era for Polestar: Performance and Design

As reported by Motor1, the Polestar 5 is set to deliver on both performance and cutting-edge technology. Built with a 112.0 kWh gross (106.0 kWh net) nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery, the sedan benefits from Polestar’s first 800-volt architecture, enabling 350 kW charging capability. This allows the Polestar 5 to charge from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes. The base version of the sedan promises a range of 330 miles, while the Performance model provides 300 miles per charge.

The vehicle’s powertrain is equally impressive, with the base model offering 748 horsepower and 559 lb-ft of torque, propelling it from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. The Performance variant delivers 884 horsepower and 749 lb-ft of torque, cutting the 0-60 mph time to just 3.1 seconds.

Both versions are electronically limited to a top speed of 155 mph. The Polestar 5’s performance is further enhanced by a braking system from Brembo, which features four-piston fixed calipers and two-piece rotors designed to reduce weight.

Innovative Platform and Engineering

The Polestar 5 represents a major shift for the brand, being the first model to be built on a bespoke platform. It rides on a bonded aluminum platform, and the body is crafted from aluminum, a combination that reduces weight while enhancing performance.

This platform is vital to the vehicle’s design and driving dynamics. The car was developed primarily in the UK with input from former engineers at Lotus and McLaren, ensuring a driving experience that aims to combine speed, handling, and comfort.

The Polestar 5 comes with a dual-motor setup, featuring a rear motor developed in-house, paired with a smaller front motor. The base version is equipped with passive dampers, while the Performance variant gets an upgrade with MagneRide dampers, a suspension system also used by Ferrari and GM for high-performance vehicles. This suspension system, combined with the Brembo braking system, ensures that the Polestar 5 offers a refined driving experience, both on the road and in terms of performance handling.

The U.S. Market: Will the Polestar 5 Arrive?

While the Polestar 5’s performance and design make it an enticing prospect for enthusiasts, its future in the U.S. remains uncertain. As noted by Polestar, the vehicle is available for order in select markets, but the company has not yet confirmed availability or pricing for North America. The primary hurdle for the Polestar 5’s U.S. entry is the 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, which could make the sedan prohibitively expensive for American consumers.

Polestar has previously navigated this issue with other models by moving production to Volvo’s South Carolina plant. However, for a lower-volume, high-priced vehicle like the Polestar 5, it may not be worth the effort or investment to retool production in the U.S. In its press release, Polestar emphasized that while the car is available to order now in select markets, the U.S. market remains uncertain. If the Polestar 5 does make it to American shores, it could face a high price tag due to tariffs, potentially limiting its appeal.