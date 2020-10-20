No Comments

Popular Mechanics Gives Jeep Gladiator Excellence Award

2020 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude in Snazzberry

Photo: FCA

Models proving to be capable and practical earned winning spots in this year’s Automotive Excellence Awards curated by the staff at Popular Mechanics. Models that balanced an affordable price tag with premium features and favorable reviews from other auto experts grabbed the attention of the pub’s staff, too. After all the numbers were crunched, opinions weighed, and test drives completed, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator easily won the Mid-Size Truck of the Year award.

“The Gladiator is so damn cool that we forgive its Wrangler-related crudities — slow steering, solid front axle, noise — because its Wrangler qualities also make it wonderful,” according to Popular Mechanics writer Ezra Dyer. “It’s a rare combination of whimsical fun and everyday usefulness, a workhorse that doubles as a weekend toy.”

Dyer was particularly impressed with the seemingly limitless configurations of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Customization is key when you need a truck that can go from the worksite to an off-roading adventure with minimal effort.

To maximize the Gladiator’s appeal, Dyer suggests getting the premium soft top despite the noise-cancelling efforts provided by the hard top option.

“The whole point of a Gladiator is to enjoy its open-air capabilities, and you just won’t be able to do that with the hard top,” Dyer writes.

The Jeep Gladiator with its off-the charts capability, interesting looks, truck/SUV blend of features, and rugged legacy has won fans and critics over since its debut. It even snagged the prestigious title of North American 2020 Truck of the Year award. It also earned the Winter Truck of New England award from the New England Motor Press Association and the Truck of the Year title from the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association. FOUR WHEELER selected the Gladiator Rubicon as the 2020 Pickup Truck of the Year.

