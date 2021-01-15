No Comments

Porsche Celebrates 25 Years of the Boxster

Photo: Porsche

Porsche is celebrating the Boxster’s 25th anniversary with a special-edition 718 featuring numerous throwbacks to the original prototype first unveiled at the 1993 Detroit Auto Show.

Based on the modern 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, the celebratory car — officially dubbed the Boxster 25 Years — boasts the same silver metallic paint as the 1993 model, and is offered with old-school, 20-inch five-spoke wheels and a stunningly beautiful red interior with brushed aluminum trim.

The Boxster 25 Years is not a one-off model. Porsche will make 1,250 units worldwide, with special badging showing off the one you’ve got. Additionally, you don’t have to get it in silver metallic. Though it won’t look like the 1993 prototype, Porsche is also letting you get the Boxster 25 in black or white.

The old-school Boxster was, before the introduction of the Cayenne SUV, the bestselling model in the Porsche lineup thanks to its affordable price tag and excellent performance. With its mid-engine configuration, it was arguably more fun to drive than the rear-engine Porsche 911. And while SUVs now dominate the sales chart, Porsche’s 718 lineup has lost none of its charm.

And while less powerful than its more popular sibling, it’s far from slow. The special-edition Boxster 25 uses a 4.0-liter flat-six engine producing 394 horsepower, which can be paired with either a six-speed manual or the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic. With the Sport Chrono package, it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in only 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 182 mph.

For a limited edition model, the price is surprisingly modest, especially from a company known for offering options packages that can cost as much as a budget-friendly mainstream car. The Boxster 25 Years costs $106,500, only about $10,000 more than the standard GTS 4.0 model.